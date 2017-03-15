Position yourself for the future

“Do one thing everyday that scares you” – Eleanor Roosevelt

I want to share an anecdote with you. It got me thinking about the reasons why we need to constantly improve our skills and mindset during the course of our career.

I recently met a friend who is a messenger/helper. He was stressed because he felt that his job was under threat.

With new technologies+ new processes + e-invoices, he had less responsibilities and daily tasks to complete.

The Problem:

According to him, his only skill is to administrate these documents.

For the last 15 years of his life, he has been doing these daily tasks on autopilot.

Note: I am not criticizing my friend’s situation but I am just analyzing it. For a lot of people, this was the chosen path to a happy and peaceful career. A lot of us here may relate to this anecdote having friends and/or family members who may have gone through such challenges.

Core issues:

His skill set has not evolved.

His mindset has not changed.

He has told himself that he does not have any control to turn things around.

What I Can Do NOW

I don’t know what will happen in the next 15 years. What I can do for now is to be proactive and understand that change will keep on happening.

Being satisfied with the status quo can be very dangerous.

What I can do for now is to think about how I can provide more value to my employer, colleagues, clients, friends and communities around me.

“The problem is not the problem, the problem is your attitude about the problem.” - Captain Jack Sparrow

Going beyond the comfort zone

I advised him to join a network marketing company, recommending and selling products. That’s a side income. That’s a first step beyond his comfort zone. I am most willing to give advice and help in my best capacity but if he does not fully commit to change his life, nothing will change.

“We are the ones that we’ve been waiting for.

We are the change that we seek.” - Barack Obama

Re-invention

Some people struggle in life because they haven’t positioned themselves for the future. They never thought that disruption could happen in their industry. There is no safe harbour especially if you are not growing and developing new skills. The need to stay relevant in your field of expertise is the only way to SURVIVE.

“Invent yourself and then reinvent yourself,

change your tone and shape so often that they can never categorize you.

and reinvent your life because you must;

it is your life and

its history

and the present

belong only to you.” - Charles Bukowski

Personal Note:

For my part, I am trying to walk the talk. I am working hard to stay ahead of the curve and embrace challenges that come my way. Currently learning about M&A & Strategic Partnerships, Big Data, AI, Design Thinking and Business Intelligence. I am even looking forward to jump into UI UX designing and coding. It’s going to be tough but it will pay out eventually. Let’s get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Conclusion:

My insight of the day: Position yourself for the future so that when disruption hits the market, you are already equipped to ride the disruption wave.

Best Regards.