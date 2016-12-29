Post-Truth and Mauritian Politics

Post-truth has been designated as the word of the year 2016 by the Oxford Dictionaries. Despite having been in the lexicon for more than a decade, it is now of common usage following the British referendum results and the American elections results. Denoting “circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief”, the post-truth age might not be too far off for Mauritians if we are to judge the current political situation based on recent upheavals.

Post-December 2014, we prided ourselves for having made our voices heard in the most democratic way. Two years later, we are struggling to see the positive in an increasingly gloomy atmosphere that currently reigns in the country. We have seen power going to the head of an up and coming politician only to see him crash land. We have seen electoral promises crumble one by one with the dream team that thought it could accomplish a feat bis repetita placent. The disintegration of the said team has been so cringeworthy to watch that the population thought that this was the zenith of scandals. And then came the announcement of the succession of the prodigal son and the dissension of the PMSD based on the “safeguarding of democracy”, so we had to review our conception of zenith and scandals.

A combination of the above has meanwhile served as a platform for Navin Ramgoolam to rise from his ashes. A mea culpa and a promise of being different later, some are ready to get lapped up in his sweet talks and ready to believe in him again. Part of the population is actively claiming for elections in 2017. People are already speculating about possible coalitions and probable wins. That too despite the fact that the stuff of conversations for the past couple of years is the political quagmire, where we are subject to the same issues irrespective of parties who come into power.

It seems that we never learn from our history, where indeed, no matter who comes into power, and in our case, the same people, who take turns, we remain mired in issues relevant to a third world country. Re-electing the same persons is exactly the bridge that we need to burn. Where political parties should be about ideologies, ours are about ancestral legacies and communal belonging. If we want to stop lamenting about our politicians whom we elect; and their politics which we condone through our votes, we need a deep introspection and an iron clad will to change our mindset with regards to the way politics is practiced in Mauritius. In the short term, it is not even a matter of looking or voting for a new political party. The current ones are full of potential, provided they also join in this introspection and bring their parties in the 21st century. Before calling for elections in 2017, we should instead be savvy and take this time to think what we really want for our country. For far too long, we have accepted the banal and the mediocre to be the norm in the name of economic progress.

Socially, we are still backwards, despite the veneer of being academically educated. We delude ourselves, with the “one graduate per family” mantra, that we are an educated population. We are a literate population, and that too cannot be generalised; and there is a long way to go if we want to be an educated population, in the true sense of the term. Once we have adopted an attitude of aiming higher for ourselves, we will automatically expect only the highest standard from those who we choose to govern us.

If the British referendum and the American elections results have taught us anything, it’s that no matter how progressive we think we may be, we might still fall prey to irrational and subjective decisions. If we want to rise above this world trend, it’s time to start thinking of how to move ourselves from our complacent safe-zone of thinking.