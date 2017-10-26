Prem Nababsing as I knew him

I remember very vividly that day.

It was the 28th January 1953 when I met Prem for the first time. I was admitted to the Royal College of Curepipe and it was my first day at secondary school. As I entered the classroom, I felt ill at ease. The majority of the students were not from my social background and I wondered whether I could make friends with the other classmates. I was wrong. Among us in the class were Prem Nababsing and Vijay Joypaul. Prem had been living in Camp Diable and Vijay in Souillac. Prem went to live with his brother-in-law, Balmick Naik and Vijay with his cousins, the Balgobins in Rose Hill. As I was also living in Rose Hill, we became friends very quickly.

Prem was a timid boy, not very talkative. Unlike Vijay and I, he did not roam the streets or played ball at the cemetery which is now the Rose Hill Stadium. He stayed most of the time indoors, reading and listening to music on the radio. His brother-in-law, Balmick Naik, was at that time a youth officer. He had a small car, a Baby Austin, and he used to take us on excursions during the weekends. I remember going to various beaches where Prem liked to swim and to other interesting spots like the coloured earths of Chamarel. I think Balmick was an important factor in forging our characters.

At school, Prem was a brilliant student. He was very intelligent and very serious about his studies. He regularly won the school prizes in chemistry, mathematics and physics. As from the class of Form IV, his friends and teachers identified him as a potential laureate.

After we left school, the most important thing for us was to find the means to go to the university in the U.K. We were lucky. Prem won a Commonwealth scholarship to go to Exeter University and I won a State scholarship to Edinburgh University. We lost contact during our study days as he was in Exeter and I in Scotland.

It was during the elections of 1968 that I met Prem again. I was campaigning for the Labour team in Quatre Bornes and Prem, who was a good friend of the Teelucks, went to campaign in Flacq where Gautam Teeluck was a candidate. It was during this campaign that he met Vidula who had come from England to give a helping hand to Gautam Teeluck who was her relative. It was during the campaign that the love story between Prem and Vidula blossomed. They both returned to England after the elections. They returned to Mauritius upon completion of their studies and were married on the 18th September 1969. Later, some of us joked that Prem had got married on that date because of his admiration for Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam as it was his birthday.

After their marriage, Prem and Vidula went to live in a flat at Rittoo Building in Quatre Bornes. Paul Bérenger and Dev Virahsawmy too had a flat there. Later, Prem and Vidula moved to a house in Hennessy Lane in Quatre Bornes.

On my return from university, I met Zeel Peerun. He was a good friend from our Royal College days and I met Prem again through him. Soon I became involved in the MMM although I was a civil servant. In the MMM, Prem was not a forceful figure but everyone realised that he was one of the closest advisers of Paul Bérenger. In fact, it was Prem who orchestrated the arrival of Anerood Jugnauth in the MMM, through his brother-in-law, Balmick Naik who had a very close relationship with Anerood Jugnauth through their involvement in the Mauritius Family Planning Association. Anerood met Paul in the house of Prem. After weeks of negotiations, Anerood Jugnauth resigned from the State Law Office and joined the MMM.

Some time later, a state of emergency was declared and most of the leaders of the MMM and eminent trade unionists were jailed without trial. They ultimately spent one year in prison.

During this period, Vidula and Prem were very active with others to keep contact with the detainees and ensure that the repression became an important issue with foreign journalists.

Prem never gave the impression that he wanted to be a candidate at the general elections of 1976. It was Vidula who stood in Beau-Bassin and was elected.

After the elections of 1983 – which was won by the MSM/PMSD/LP – a very right-wing repressive government came in power.

For the elections of 1987 Prem was appointed Leader of the MMM and campaigned as candidate for the Prime ministership. The MMM lost the elections. Prem was elected in his constituency and Paul lost his seat. Prem became the Leader of the opposition.

The results of the elections convinced Prem and some of his colleagues that the MMM and the MSM should get together in order to reunite the country. Both the MMM and the MSM reached an agreement to go for the next elections together.

At the forthcoming elections the MSM and the MMM won a decisive victory but the tensions in the government were too great. Prem and a large number of MMM MPs left to form the RMM. The responsibilities for this terrible decision were probably shared but it was a terrible blow for the MMM.

The MMM and the MSM joined forces again in 2000 and won a decisive majority. Prem was not a candidate but took back his role of advisor with both Paul and Anerood.

The political career of Prem has had a profound influence on the political landscape of Mauritius. Today we mourn a quiet, non-flamboyant patriot whose contribution to the MMM and Mauritius will be everlasting.