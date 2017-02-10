Prescription of generic drugs in government medical institutions

This is to bring awareness to the public that for the financial year 2015-2016 a colossal sum of 800 million rupees was used to purchase drugs to dispend in our medical institutions.

For a successful outcome, the holistic approach in treating a patient with any medical disease is primordial. The use of generic drug (non proprietary) is usually the first weapon used to counteract the disease.

In the financial year 2015-2016, the budget of the Ministry of Health was approximately 10 billion Rupees of which 800 million was spent in the purchase of drugs. 95% of which being generics. Generics drugs are manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies with different commercial names. For example Paracetamol is sold as Panadol, Doliprane, etc…

In Mauritius, chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension are rife and the patients have to take their tablets on a long-term basis. Many elderly patients rely on the shape, size and colour of their drugs which unfortunately change every 3 – 6 months due to different brand names. This is not correct and immediate remedial measures should be taken to avoid the above difficulties. The Ministry of Health should ensure that the same brand name is used all the time for a particular drug. Patients often complain and are suspicious regarding the efficacy of certain drugs. Unofficially many doctors are also aware of the poor response obtained with certain generic drugs. To remedy the above problem, random checks should be done. Analysis of the active product in a tablet is of limited value. What is required is the bioavailability of the drug - the quantity of the active ingredient reaching the target organ in a specific time. The test is expensive and cannot be done locally. However, when one considers the sum spent in purchasing generic drugs, then the cost of doing random bioavailability test is more than reasonable and acceptable.

Generics are used worldwide, as they are cheaper than the patent drugs. However, in most developed countries, there are strict quality controls before a product license is granted for a brand (trade) name or generic version of medicines.

In conclusion, no doubts should arise in the management and treatment of any medical disease, regarding the drug being utilized. Life is not only a mystery but it is sacred. A stress-free mind and disease-free body is the birthright of every human individual on planet Earth. The greatest wealth is to be in perfect health. You need to have a balanced diet, good rest, a proper meditation and a happy mind. Your body is a pharmaceutical industry, providing you with all the necessary chemicals to keep you in good health. If you follow the above advice, you may not need to see the doctor on a regular basis.

The following would prove extremely helpful to be in good health. Revert to when you were born, full of love and innocence and with silence. Live in your heart instead in your head - which is full of secular knowledge of limited use. Instead, increase your primary knowledge, see for yourself the drastic change which would take place. So enjoy this beautiful, marvellous and sacred life with full of health. All this is possible and fully realisable.