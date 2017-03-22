Private Sector Behind by 740 Billion Rupees

Over the last eleven years compared to the average robust growth rate of 8% that was promised when the highest tax brackets were eliminated starting in 2006. The almost three-quarter trillion rupee GDP gap -- the 80% estimate of Business Mauritius times the Sithanen toohrooh -- clearly tells us that our private sector did not create value anywhere near the levels needed to justify the 15% flat tax. That was kind of expected when we consider the stupid ways it was financed and the kind of massively unproductive FDI we've been chasing. Or if we were familiar with the damage done by Reaganomics. We shouldn't also forget that the Sithanen flat tax was implemented on the basis of three alternative facts: the infamous triple external shocks.

You may not fully grasp how big a number 740 billions is. Well that's more than the combined GDP of Mauritius for 2006, 2007 and 2008. More than half of that gap happened on Ramgoolam's watch. That took nine years. It will take Lepep less than three to match that if the finance minister doesn't bring back some sanity to our tax regime. A la Bill Clinton. That's because -- as the above chart shows -- the annual shortfalls have been increasing constantly. Thanks to an impressive string of low growth rates. By our historical standards or what we would have been able to achieve. Had the incompetent Mr. Sithanen not badly messed up our economy. For example had we continued growing at an average of 5.5% with our progressive taxation, healthy savings rate and a slightly improved management the private sector would have generated an extra two hundred billion rupees of GDP over the last decade. Which is roughly the GDP of Mauritius for 2006. Just imagine if that was combined with a stable or slightly appreciating currency. We'd be all very looking forward to Mauritius @50. More on this soon.