PRIVATE TUITION – A HIGHLY LUCRATIVE BUSINESS IN A DEPLORABLE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM

About two years ago, I wrote an article enumerating why our present educational system is in a deplorable state. Alas till today, the situation has remained the same due to lack of political goodwill and to the strong lobbying from the majority of teachers with vested interest in extra financial gain.

This is a plea to the Prime Minister and ministry of education and to all the teachers of good faith to put an end to the painful ordeal of children leaving their home on a daily basis at around 7.00 am to return at 6.00 pm. Private tuition should be banned altogether. Private tuition does not exist in UK where I studied and all the well-developed European countries.

In fact, a teacher will explain a topic again, for those who had difficulty to grasp it in the first instance after normal working hours.

Readers must have read about the exorbitant financial gain obtained from medical/specialists working in government medical institutions doing private practice and teachers working in educational institutions giving private tuition. This is to be expected as society wrongly assesses someone’s success by a thick bank balance and material acquisitions. These are of limited values. If you insist to have wealth, then I suggest that you have wealth as health, success, courage, skill, fame, friendliness, dignity and last as material comfort.

Today we are witnessing more violent behaviour from students; there are many reasons for this. To remedy this situation, teachers should be taught about human values, primary and intuitive knowledge. The latter should be taught in parallel with secular knowledge which is of limited value.

This world is a full of misery. Over 95% of people are confused the same routine day in and day out. Everyone one is in search of joy, peace, which is not available in this world. Those who have felt the inner peace and tasted the inner joy from their spiritual heart have long realised there is nothing worthwhile in the outer world.

A gentle reminder to rectors and headteachers: when admonishing discipline, children and teenagers should be approached with diligence and humility.

Every year during this period the minister of education will boast about success rate around 75% in S.C and HSC exam. This is to increase awareness of the public and politicians, that there is a failure rate around 20%, that is 1 in 5 students will fail SC and HSC exams after eleven or twelve years of study.

All students are adults of tomorrow. A good proper education is more than a necessity to earn a decent living and to live with dignity.

There are innumerable secrets and mysteries in nature. There are two types of bumblebees: one is taking a little nectar from flowers and in return causes pollination. The second type is busy making honey in the beehive where he is trapped and ends his existence. The majority of mankind falls in the second category.

I conclude on an optimistic note, that during my career spanning over 35 years in medical profession, I have come across people from different strata in society. People of goodwill exist in abundance. My sincere wish is that we should always consider our fellow citizens as part and parcel of oneself and always be ready to show compassion and love to one and all.

With little reflection and more awareness, let’s hope that teachers will reset their mind and see all students as a reflection of their own children and realised the futility of running after excessive financial reward.