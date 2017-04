In pushing for it, we are not really addressing the key issue plaguing the water sector, which is a need for better governance. We need a democratic, transparent, accountable and participatory governance in a bottom-up approach. The private sector works on one bottom line: profit maximisation. Any attempt to see water only as a commodity is bound to have multiple disruptive consequences.



http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/should-we-privatise-water/article1...