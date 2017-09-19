A RADICAL SOLUTION TO SAVE LIVES : For a ‘Rohingya Republic’

The ROHINGYA PEOPLE are from the ‘province’ or ‘state’ of Rakhine (or Arakan) within the Republic of Myanmar, also known as Burma, bordering Bangladesh and Thailand.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in a recent report, called upon Myanmar to put a stop to what he described as ‘ethnic cleansing’, which is the action of wiping out a group of people by another group based on differences such as race, religion or language. The Republic of Myanmar, using its army, has been driving out some of its own citizens from the Rokhine state, on the apparent basis that these citizens are Muslims. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez has also spoken similarly, in a speech delivered on 14th September 2017.

Since the 1970s, living condition for the one million or so Muslim Rohingyas in Rakhine state of Myanmar has been very hard. In 1978, up to 200,000 of them had to flee for their lives, going mostly to neigbouring Bangladesh. A ‘citizenship law’ was even passed by the generals ruling Myanmar requiring the Rohingyas to “produce evidence of presence in Myanmar before the advent of the British”. Most were unable to produce such paper-work and were declared stateless! So in the early 1990s, over 250,000 Rohingyas were forced to leave their home country.

The 400,000 Rohingyas who have fled Myanmar in 2017 have, so to speak, voted with their feet by fleeing. Their vote is fully equivalent to a vote for self-rule and for independence. The Rohingya exodus has become a huge humanitarian problem which the world MUST SOLVE.

A strong case therefore exists for the UN, for the second time in its history (after declaring the state of Israel in 1948 after the second world war to settle the Jews), to pass a resolution declaring two of the Rakhine districts (about 14,000 km2 out of the total of about 36,778 km2 of that state) excised from the sovereign Republic of Myanmar, to form a new independent RR. The exact borders will follow those of two existing districts from the state of Rakhine where the Rohingyas are (or were) in majority.

The world has been powerless to stop recent genocides such as Hitler’s elimination of the Jews, the genocide of the Armenians and more recently that of 800,000 Tutsis in Rwanda or the quasi enslavement of the Yazidi of Syria. Mainly because the problems were not known and read on time, were largely ignored by the international community, and because almost every power or superpower at the time, had its own personal reasons not to get involved.

There is no place for such blatant ignorance of the basic rights of people. The UN Universal Declaration of Human Right states, under article 15, that

(1) Everyone has the right to a nationality.

(2) No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality.

We call upon all countries of Africa, of Europe and of Asia (why not led by Mauritius?) to introduce and support such a resolution recognizing a ‘Rohingya state. Like the resolution about Diego Garcia from MAURITIUS was endorsed by all African member states and PASSED BY A MAJORITY. Such a Resolution at the UN’s General Assembly if passed should be followed by an urgent request for recognition by all the surrounding states, most of them not wishing to receive a flow of refugees. Then a huge United Nations led interagency mission to Myanmar to implement it and to lay the structures of a new state to welcome the legitimate return of all Rohingya refugees to ‘their’ country.