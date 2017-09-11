Is railway a priority over housing in Mauritius?

What you see is what you get

You've made your bed; you'd better lie in it

You choose your leaders and place your trust

As their lies wash you down and their promises rust

You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns

And the public wants what the public gets

But I don't get what this society wants

I'm going underground

(Going Underground – The Jam)

La Butte and Barkly. What else do I have to say? The press refers to it as a ‘drame humain’. In the beginning, it sounded so easy to believe that we can compensate hard working people with money for a house they took years to build. Winston Churchill said, ‘We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us.’ The houses currently being demolished to make way for the Metro Express have shaped hard working people who share many memories that money cannot buy. Therefore, how could we expect hard working people to surrender the premises they occupied for years so easily and quietly? I do not understand why the government regulated squatters occupying railway land or any land belonging to the state in the first place when they were already aware that they had plans to re-introduce a railway system since the early 1980s? I do not understand why the government is not planning new districts to relocate squatters and building adequate decent and affordable housing first and then focus on railway when they are already aware of the current housing shortages and even stated in the last budget that ‘social ills are rooted in inadequate and poor housing conditions’. I do not understand why the government is preparing the Railway Act first and not a Housing Act? Housing Act and appropriate amendments to the Constitution could protect our vulnerable people from eviction and provide them with some security of tenure. Other countries are making housing a priority, why not Mauritius?

London, United Kingdom

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London has recently rejected the proposal of a major luxury residential scheme prepared by BL Development Ltd, owned by the Abu Dhabi Financial Group on the former site of the old Metropolitan Police headquarters in Westminster because the scheme does not propose enough affordable housing. An offer of £10m in cash payment by BL Development in lieu of providing affordable housing was not well accepted and caused the anger of Mr Khan. The application for planning permission was refused because the mayor considered that the developer could have provided more affordable housing as the site was recently transferred from public ownership and is located in one of UK’s most expensive areas. The Mayor of London has shown genuine concern over affordability of housing and he published earlier this year, a Supplementary Planning Guidance which mentioned that developers proposing 35% of affordable housing within their schemes without any subsidy from the government could expect a fast track through the planning system.

Sweden

The population of Sweden is expected to rise from 10 million to 11 million by 2025. The recent influx of asylum seekers is also aggravating the housing crisis. In order to tackle housing shortages, Housing minister Peter Eriksson has announced the creation of nine (9) new districts within six (6) municipalities containing 100,000 homes which is part of a plan to build 600,000 homes by 2025.

Is railway a priority over housing in Mauritius?

While our government is hell-bent on building a railway system for people with mixed feelings about the project, the Mayor of London has put housing on top of its priority list in order to fix the housing crisis in the capital of the United Kingdom. Sweden has also shown determination to put an end to housing shortages due to its rapid rising population. If housing is a priority for Mauritius, then why the government is not using Section 35 of the Planning and Development Act 2004 to urge developers of smart cities and hotels to build affordable housing without public subsidy for our hard working poor?