RAMESHWAR GUJADHUR : Trust is very important in racing, a déclaré Donavan Mansour

Ça plane pour Donavan Mansour et l’entraînement Rameshwar Gujadhur. Le cavalier Sud-Africain a fait un nouveau pas vers le titre de jockey champion samedi dernier en mettant à son actif un quadruple, son deuxième après celui de la 17e journée. Avec 29 réussites au compteur, il relègue Swapneel Rama, son plus proche poursuivant, à sept longueurs, alors que Rye Joorawon est encore plus distancé avec neuf longueurs de retard. Du coté de son employeur, la dernière journée lui a permis de passer la barre de Rs 7M en termes de stakes money, ce qui le place à la deuxième place au classement des entraîneurs avec déjà 34 victoires dans son escarcelle.

« I’ve always said that my striking rate is very important and winning races is the only way for me to achieve my aim which is to win the jockey’s championship. It was hard for me to watch the races from the bench and all I wanted was to get my nose in front again. Since we resumed racing I have bagged six winners. I cannot complain », a déclaré un Donavan Mansour visiblement satisfait de sa journée.

C’est précisément soucieux de son taux de réussites que DonMan a attaqué cette 22e journée où sur le papier il avait de bonnes chances de succès. Il précisa ses intentions dès sa première monte avec Chosen Dash qui s’imposa dans The Major Paul Hein Cup, seul kilomètre au programme de la journée. Malgré sa lourde charge de 62kg, ce produit de Muhtafal ne donna aucune chance à ses rivaux pour aller cueillir ses premiers lauriers au Champ de Mars. « Chosen Dash won a good race. We liked him when he got beaten a short head by Maestro’s Salute. I wanted the blinkers on him this time because in my opinion, that’s why he got beaten last time. On that day, I headed Bellicosity and I thought the race was over but Maestro’s Salute came and picked me on the line. Still he was looking around a little bit but he will improve. Like I said previously, the Champ de Mars course is quite intimidating for horses and some take a while to get used to it. »

Avec Blow Me Away, qui pourtant avait un certain The Tripster sur sa route dans la 5e épreuve, ce ne fut au final qu’une simple formalité, l’alezan étrennant sa série victorieuse à quatre victoires en autant de sorties. « I was very confident with Blow Me Away simply because last time he should have won by 5L! You will recall that my saddle slipped on that day. The only thing that could go against him on Saturday was if the draws were inverted. Once I was drawn on the inside of The Tripster, I would never let him go to the front. The Tripster has not been tested yet and no one has ever put him under pressure. Saturday was the opportunity to put him to the test », s’est félicité la cravache sud-africaine, qui réitère qu’il n’est pas impératif que Blow Me Away mène les débats dans une course.

« Captain Magpie has just the 1500m »

« What can I say more about Captain Magpie? He has been exceptionnal since the beginning of the season », a déclaré Donavan Mansour en référence à la cinquième victoire de Captain Magpie en autant de sorties en 2016. « He has done it the hard way this time but at the end of the day it’s the win that counts. He was stopping in the last 100m and I had nothing left in the tank. All credit goes to him as he kept fighting to the line. » Sur ce qu’il a réalisé, Captain Magpie lorgne désormais la Coupe d’Or qui sera couru en octobre prochain. Peut-il faire jeu égal face aux meilleurs de l’élite sur 1600m ? Son jockey préfère jouer la carte de la prudence. « I don’t know if he can match these horses at level weight but what I can tell you is that I think he has just the 1500m. A mile is going to be a little bit too far for him according to me. »

La cerise sur le gâteau est venue de Ocean Hunter qui a causé une grosse surprise dans l’épreuve de clôture. Initialement, il était convenu que c’est Vijay Anand Bundhoo qui allait piloter ce cheval à l’allure léthargique « because when I worked him, he just looked a little bit heavy to me and he was not moving great. » Mais c’est sur l’instance des propriétaires du cheval que notre interlocuteur a fini par se retrouver sur Ocean Hunter. « They asked me if I could please ride the horse. There is also the groom who is a good boy and Dario (ndlr: Basset-Rouget) who is a bit of a big mouth (laughs) who asked me to ride Ocean Hunter. » À la fin du jour, tous ces plaidoyers en faveur de Ocean Hunter ont eu raison des doutes que pouvait avoir DonMan, car c’est en champion que ce produit de Judpot s’imposa dans l’épreuve de clôture. « He is a horse that has got his problems as everyone knows. He doesn’t really want you to put him in, you just have to leave him alone. And he didn’t like the kick backs that’s why I put him on the middle of the track. It’s only then that he started travelling a bit better. It enabled me to make my move early and in the straight he gave me a phenomenal kick.»

La seule fausse note, si fausse note il y a eu, est venu de Beach In Bottle qui reprenait la compétition après un lay off de huit semaines. « He is still a little bit backwards. We tried the chip pieces but it didn’t work out well. He will take a bit of time. We don’t want to put him under much pressure because mentally he is not there yet. »

Donavan Mansour a tenu à remercier son employeur et les membres de l’entraînement Rameshwar Gujadhur qui sont à la base de la saison exceptionnelle qu’il réalise. « They have been great to me so far and hopefully it continues. We have a great relationship. That’s what Mauritian racing is all about. I’m not criticizing trainers but there are a lot of them here who would have done well had they had that trust in their jockey. Trust is a very important in racing. »