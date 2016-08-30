OF RAPE IN MAURITIUS : outside our circle of safety 

There are a number of societal issues that have always been cast in Mauritius as taboo and viewed as horrors that should be shunned out of sight and hearing, lest our fellow man’s dignified bearing be subjected to such unpleasantries. We have become so exposed to various soul-wrenching news in the same fashion over again that we have conditioned ourselves to react in a generic manner every time we are confronted with harsh realities, all in a pitiful attempt to reduce them to mere fun facts in the back of our minds. However, let us briefly step outside our circle of safety to understand the different existing perspectives on how to deal with a delicate subject - rape. When confronted with incidents of rape, the common man almost jumps out of his seat to unhesitantly voice out sanctimonious verbosity. Others do not stop there; an array of possible consequences, ranging from castrations and insertions of iron rods to public stonings, are repeatedly suggested as the most fitting ways to deal with such impardonable offenders. The civilised person might shake his head in desperation, yet those are still the most common solutions bombarded locally at a problem that almost nobody wishes to address objectively. Instead of condemning, let us for once strive to understand the frame of mind within which those marginalised fellow citizens of ours operate - rapists and child molesters - those hopeless romantics who have so much love to offer that they cannot help but give it to people, even if the latter do not want it! Not unlike the rest of us, their character is moulded by their upbringing and the environment they mature in, hence our absolute need to recognise and categorise the different forms of rape that exist: anger rape, power-assertive rape, sadistic rape, gang rape, and alcohol/drug-induced rape. Nowadays, we are well past the male-demonising ‘she was asking for it’ justification, or any justification for that matter, since rape is a blatant act of negation upon an individual’s freedom. However, since not much research has been conducted concerning the rape situation in Mauritius, let us first begin by evaluating our attitudes towards punitive measures before even coming to the sources of motivation for sexual assaults. Punishment for any crime or offense can be justified only from 3 ends to meet that which it is inflicted upon the wrongdoer for - these are retributive, reformative and deterrent. Trying to impose the fate of the victim upon the rapist counts only as retributive punishment, and is no doubt a cul-de-sac, for the latter’s barbarism could ONLY THEN be justified towards a people who is as uncivilised as him.

Presently, for punishment to be reformative, one must consider rapists and molesters as sick patients capable of changing for the better, not as maniac criminals devoid of any chance of improvement. Unfortunately we are yet to reach that point in our Mauritian society, and partly, rightly so. The vast majority of rapists and molesters are psychologically damaged beyond repair and cannot be treated from their ‘illness’, which is the perverted enjoyment of rape. Another sad reality which most are unaware of, almost seemingly intentionally, is that most of the child molesters have knowingly or not, at some point in their lives, been sexually abused themselves. It is an extremely precarious position to be holding - that of an ex-victim and a potential offender.

Although most people do not think much of deterrent punishment, it is in fact so far the best our society can do. There is always immediate talk of implementing the death penalty every time a rape occurs in Mauritius,and it dies out as soon as it is started. Capital punishment isn't nearly as effective as being sentenced to life in prison, since a rapist/molester is someone who doesn't value life as much as he values his sexual impulses, and will most likely welcome death when he is being denied freedom. Living in a small cell for the rest of his existence, without any books/entertainment, sunlight, human contact and even being denied the liberty to end his own life is more than enough punishment for him. Let us neither forget that Gro Marcel, Gro Rafiq and Gro Suren who are already in jail, will be more than happy to welcome the rapist in their humble abode and convert him into some kind of rag doll to be tossed around for their enjoyment (it is a well-established fact that inmates do not take kindly at all to rapists and pedophiles).

This article is written to the general public in an effort to make people reconsider certain opinions they might have been holding concerning how punishment in Mauritius should be meted out, especially pertaining to the offense of rape. We definitely have no need to resort to medieval forms of punishment such as killing, stoning, castrating or anally raping sex offenders, no matter how much we might entertain them in our wishful fantasies. Such primal reactionarism does not befit us as a people, even lesser as a species.