RAVI KUMAR VAIBHAV : I hope to be back next year

L’association entre Ravi Kumar Vhaibav et Shirish Narang a pris fin à l’issue du vingt-deuxième acte après que le jockey eut demandé son release. Si le ras le bol par rapport à son traitement était évoqué par son entourage, le principal concerné nous a expliqué que son départ prématuré est lié à l’obtention d’un nouveau job à Chennai. Son souhait le plus cher est de revenir l’année prochaine afin de prouver aux turfistes mauriciens qu’il vaut plus que ce qu’il a pu démontrer jusqu’ici.

C’est avec une toute petite victoire au compteur sur 26 montes étalées sur neuf journées — dont une où il fut suspendu, au poste de jockey chez l’entraînement Narang que Ravi Kumar Vaibhav regagne son pays natal. Dans un premier temps, on évoquait l’exaspération de l’Indien par rapport à son statut au sein de cet établissement — il était considéré comme le deuxième, voire troisième jockey de l’écurie — qui le poussa à demander son release. Du reste, ce départ a été suivi par le retrait de huit chevaux appartenant à un petit groupe de propriétaires proches de Vaibhav. On nous promettait des révélations, mais malgré son amertume, le jockey indien, quoique visiblement déçu, s’est retenu de faire des critiques sur son séjour à Maurice. «I think it hurts for all jockeys riding for a stable but not getting the best rides, but I am not disappointed. It does happen, but it is part of racing. You have to take it as it goes», nous a répondu Vaibhav lorsqu’on lui a demandé s’il n’était pas frustré par rapport à sa situation.

Il faut dire que c’est grâce aux relations entre son compatriote Imran Chisty, qui n’est pas un inconnu des turfistes mauriciens, et des propriétaires locaux que Ravi Kumar Vaibhav a obtenu un emploi au sein de l’entraînement Narang. Si au sein de tous les autres établissements, les jockeys étrangers bénéficient d’un meilleur statut que leurs pairs mauriciens, en revanche, tel ne fut pas le cas pour Vaibhav depuis qu’il évolue sur notre turf. «My trainer already had a jockey. He said that Kevin and I would share the rides, which is fair enough since Kevin also rides at track work and he knows the track well whereas I didn’t know the track», a déclaré notre interlocuteur.

Le jockey indien soutient qu’il regagne prématurément son pays natal car il aurait obtenu une offre intéressante pour monter sur l’hippodrome de Chennai. Cependant, il espère pouvoir retrouver notre hippodrome l’année prochaine afin de faire ses preuves. «I am leaving because I got a better job in India. Il will be riding for Mr Vincent who is the manager of a new stable in Chennai. In India when the season starts, the classics, where we have the Guineas, also start. The season starts in September, but it’s better to be on the spot a few weeks before. If I didn’t get the job in India I would definitely have stayed in Mauritius. But I hope to be back next year. If I get a better opportunity, like a job of Club Jockey, I will definitely come. It’s not about the salary, I just want to prove myself here».

Pour Vaibhav, son expérience mauricienne ne peut être que bénéfique pour sa carrière. Outre le niveau de la compétition, il a surtout apprécié le fait qu’il y ait peu d’interférences au Champ de Mars par rapport aux hippodromes de la Grande Péninsule. «The thing I like here is that there are not many interferences compared to India. The first day I got caught because I could not analyse the track. I did not not know where the other jockeys were in the race. It took me some time to really understand the track. After that, I did not have any suspension for interference. Overall it was a good experience for me to ride internationally. It was a good exposure and I am very satisfied of my stay here. I am happy I had the opportunity to ride a winner here. When you ride in India, having a winner abroad is a great achievement. That will be very helpful for me back in my country having Mauritius on my CV. I would like to thank the Stewards, specially Samraj Mahadia and Stéphane de Chalain who have been kind to me, but also Imran Chisty and Mr Suren who gave me a chance to ride here».