Reflections on New Year’s celebrations

Worldwide a poor man celebrates the New Year once a year, a rich man celebrates each day, but the richest man celebrates every moment. In which category do you fall? Review the whole year while you celebrate and see what you have achieved, what did you do, and how useful was the past year.

Offer this new year to the lord and request his blessings. The above is not a philosophical thought but a sheer reality.

I humbly suggest that you sit for an hour, and think about every week – one minute per week –, and see the year’s growth in less than an hour.

I conclude by suggesting you to offer a flower on the next New Year’s Day, and the whole year to the lord of creation.