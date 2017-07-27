REPLY TO SHAN IP: I pray the GRA/ADSU are not so blissfully lenient

Dear Shan,

Your response in Le Mauricien yesterday gives me undue importance. Yet, your letter reflects a very apt english saying – don't beat around the bush! You must not take us, the public, for unconditional morons. To my mind, a jockey TOOK METHADONE. Factual Shan? Of course, my pal. Fallon took cocaine.

Did Joorawon ride that day? Since Methadone is a liquid and strictly controlled, how come two positive blood samples Shan?

You see my Pal, you are earning your keep as we all do. Yet, walking around the houses leave too many more questions unanswered! Since your employer feels it is business as usual, I pray the GRA/ADSU are not so blissfully lenient.

Best wishes.