Rethinking the economics of women’s equality

I was raised by my grandmother, whilst my mother spent her days slogging in the textile factory, trying hard to make ends meet. Years later, as I joined politics, my mum stepped in to look after my daughter. And today, she bravely takes care of my eighty-year old grandmother. This is not just our story; it is the story of millions of women around the world, who, though not paid for what they do, contribute enormously towards making the world a better and more prosperous place.

Women carry out approximately 75% of all unpaid work across the world. This highly disproportionate figure cannot leave us undisturbed as we celebrate International Women’s Day and it should propel our policy makers to act. From cooking and cleaning to taking care of children and the elderly in the house, women’s unpaid work sustains families and economies. Working women end up labouring more hours than men, with formal paid hours at work and informal unpaid working hours at home. Imagine if unpaid work were counted in a country’s GDP! Research shows that if we add women’s unpaid work in calculating GDP, it would make up the same percentage as the banking and insurance industry in a developed country like Switzerland and would account for at least 63% of a least developed country like Tanzania’ s GDP.

As a nation, we still lag behind in recognizing women’s contribution in our economy. We have more women (58.2%) than men (41.8%) enrolled in our universities. Yet, the labour force participation rate is 60.8% for men as opposed to 39.2% for women; the unemployment rate among women is higher (11.1%) than that for men (5%), and on average men earn some Rs 5,000 rupees more than women for doing the same work. The unemployment rate could well include women who choose not to work. But it also includes those of us who are compelled not to join the workforce. Childbirth, incapacity to afford day care services, inability to maintain work-family balance, discrimination at the workplace- these are some of the many reasons that very often force women to make the difficult choice of forsaking a chance to earn like their male counterparts. The usual economic definition of “work” and “leisure”, which insinuates that anything that’s not work is leisure, does not capture the constraints created by a long-standing system of patriarchy. Not being in the formal labour force does not mean that women do not “work”. Household responsibilities, being still very highly feminized in our society, place an undue burden on many of our women’s shoulders, which is no “leisure”. Despite such unpaid work being solid backbone on which economies are running, we do not acknowledge its real value as a society. At the same time, we ignore the fact that unpaid work comes with its own penalties for women, especially in terms of the inability to take on full time jobs and accumulate pension benefits.

We are among the few developing nations that provide universal pension benefits to men and women alike. But our new era demands innovative policies that take us a step ahead in setting the platform for women’s equality- policies that help to change social expectations about women’s role, be it in the family, in politics or in the economy. As part of this change process, we need to ensure that there is no barrier preventing women from earning a decent living. Pushing for a minimum wage law would help get women earning less than Rs 5,000 monthly out of poverty, which means uplifting low-income families. We also need to improve day care and elderly care services across the country so as to give women a fair opportunity to formally participate in the creation and distribution of wealth. We should initiate a “day care services program” for working women, which would enable them to have access to day care near their place of work. Government should set the example by training and employing day care personnel, and provide them with facilities to operate near parents’ place of work. We should also encourage the setting up of elderly care centers, similar to day care centers, which would work out for our elderly as well as for our women who wish to work. It is not just about advancing women’s equality to boost global GDP by some US$ 12 trillion by 2025. It is also about creating a more just and equal global society that allows both women and men to reach their full potential.

Beyond policies though, we women need to be willing to take the fearless dip. We are often too risk-averse due to conservative upbringing that teaches us to “behave as girls”. We set our own barriers out of fear for what is unknown to us. We have to cut those roots of fear for our true self to emerge. This reminds me of Pili Hussein, Tanzania’s first woman miner, who had to disguise as a man to access the mines. Today, she has her own mining business employing more than 70 miners. Oralia Lima from Urlanta, Guatemala, the first female beekeeper in the country, says it in a most beautiful way: ‘When I’m stung, I’m reminded of how strong I already am.”