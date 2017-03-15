REVOLUTION...THE MODI WAY!

Our coverage of foreign news is really biased and euro centric, when it is not simply French centric. Why? It is not always deliberate on the part of the media, but typical of the culture of collecting what is cheap and throw away items from any available sources and having them dumped on the public in this country; with the minimum regard to its relevance as change agent or value as information to the audience. Why do we have so many specialists of Fillon, Macron, Le Pen, Juppé, Mélenchon etc here? But, have you seen such specialist renditions/coverage about politics/issues elsewhere? No wonder when Trump surfed on the anti establishment and status quo sentiments of the mass, those elitist opinion leaders and media gurus were shocked by the outcome of the last US Presidential elections; as much as they are now getting uneasy about their personal intellectual soliloquies concerning Marine Le Pen.

Intellectual reasoning, especially when it is inspired from within the comfortable confines of four walls, does not translate the real mood and realities on the ground. Leave alone Trump and Le Pen (for whom I do not personally hold great personal admiration in terms of values), we have to admit that their narratives based on the tough realities have been able to strike a chord with the mass. Unlike the elite and intellectuals/revolutionaries who always harp on what is wrong but are quite academical or idealogical/idealist … or even demagogical about what should be done to change things for the common folks, the new brand of leaders are being more pragmatic in challenging a lot of overhyped wisdom/taboos in politics, including globalisation. They are daring to put their country and its own people first, which is what we all practice at our own levels: self-interest at individual level or for the sake of one's community/religion. And now at national level!

I would not debate on the merit or demerit at this stage, as I do not have the capacity to grasp all the forces making such shift possible. I am instead trying to understand the why, and how this will shape our world in the future.

This brings me to the subject matter of this piece: what Modi is achieving in India through exemplary leadership. Going forward and trusting Modi in really walking the talk about integrity and national clean-up, I wish he could brief our leaders too about how to practice what one preaches.

When I was in India recently, especially in the rural parts, I wanted to test personally what some common people were feeling about Modi's demonetization measures. Though I personally find those measures courageous and much needed in order to clean up the country of corruption, black money etc., I was getting skeptical, based on non stop media & lead opinion leaders reporting about its real benefits on the population and the political backlash it might entail. But when I talked to the numerous people I met on the streets and some small business owners, I was stunned by the contrast. They all almost unanimously and unambiguously hailed the demonetization measures and expressed great faith in Modi's personal leadership. They confessed to be part of the corrupt system and culture, but were willing to back that leader who was really walking the talk and wanted to clean up a rotten system that might be benefitting them in some ways. This is the lesson of contrast that both the mass of illiterate and literate Indians can offer to the world. And, the unprecedented victory of the BJP in recent UP elections translates the resolves and trust of the helpless mass when their Leader speaks and lives by their language. Have we heard much about the significance of these elections in UP here, or any profound analysis by our opinion leaders? Or, are we just content to reduce Modi to the image that we have been conveyed about the Gujarat riot in 2002?

For instance, why can't we here enforce the compulsory use of card/plastic money for any transaction above Rs 10,000? Why do many big shops still insist on cash payment when we are dreaming of becoming a digitalized economy? What are the hidden motives behind? Can anyone tell us how much black money we have in this country?

With all its chaos and huge on going complexities, India is million times more difficult to govern and manage than a population of 1.2 millions. Yet, we thrive in complicating things here and ready to compare ourselves with what suits our limited vision and vested agendas. Let us inspire ourselves and learn from the best examples/practices wherever we can: the US, France, UK, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Tanzania, India, China, Japan etc. We should not let ourselves be sucked by a culture of mediocrity and sycophants or indulge in quick rationalization of our personal vices and systemic weaknesses through media or characterless spin-doctors.

I bet, knowing the opportunism and hypocrisy of some of our compatriots, many would rush to claim Indian ancestry and get an OCI, should India tomorrow start becoming a lighthouse or an economic powerhouse. Yes, 49 years after Independence and that fictitious Republic, we still remain a land where ' on cultive la canne à sucre et les préjugés'! And we should not throw all the garbage at the doorsteps of politicians/politics alone. We need to constantly examine our own integrity as citizens/human beings. The distance between our tongue/pen and real engagements/actions!

We are blessed to live in such a beautiful country as Mauritius. Not just because of its natural attributes, though under more and more constant menace as we try to reconcile economic well-being with harmonious living, but more because of the openness and broadmindedness we are supposed to benefit from through the convergence and sharing of different currents of cultures and civilizations we are exposed to daily. Whether Western, African or Asian.

Have a blessed day!