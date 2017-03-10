Rights of Women and Girls with Disabilities in Mauritius

Until the emergence of Women’s Rights movement in the 1900’s, women have been portrayed and treated as the weak gender in a dominantly worldwide patriarchal society. Indeed, women have been, for long, victims of flagrant disparity and inequality as compared to men who benefited from privileges reserved to them only. It would seem that this disparity and inequality have been unfairly justified on the ground of the emotional state of women and physical strength of men. Somehow, the inequality between men and women was deeper than what could be seen at the surface and soon women launched active campaigns claiming for equal rights.



In 1908, 15,000 women manifested in New York demanding for the right to vote, shorter hours of work and for better pay. In 1909, after a Declaration of the Socialist Party of the United States the first National Women Day (NWD) was observed on the 28th February. The NWD continued to be observed on the last Sunday of February until 1913. During the second international conference of working women, which took place at Copenhagen in 1910, a woman named Clara Zetkin (Leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany) proposed for an annual International Women’s Day which would be observed in every country of the world on a common date. This proposal received unanimous approval and for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland International Women’s Day was observed on 19th March 1911.



In 1975, the United Nations observed the International Women’s Day for the first time. In December 1977, the General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming a United Nations Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States in accordance with their historical and national traditions. In 1979, the United Nations adopted the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). In 1996, the United Nations introduced a yearly theme around which the International Women’s Day would be observed. For the year 2017 the theme chosen by the United Nations calls for a change for more equality for women in the working world so that by 2030 there would be 50% women in the working force.

It is true that women and girls still remain highly exposed to the risk of being subject to direct and indirect discrimination in education, employment, social status and in many other areas. Yet, there is a group of women and girls who, as per their condition of vulnerability, are bound to experience deeper discrimination. This group of women and girls referred to are women and girls with disabilities. Statistics reveal that women and girls with disabilities face double risk of being victim of gender-based violence. While the social stigmatization faced by women and girls with disabilities is an undeniable fact, the latter continue to undergo the high risk of being victim of all forms of domestic violence and especially to sexual violence. Though there is no specific article within the CEDAW which addresses the rights and protection of women and girls with disabilities, in its General Recommendation 18 of 1991, the United Nation's Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women asks state parties to CEDAW to provide information on women with disabilities in their periodic reports. The Committee also asks CEDAW state parties to report on "measures they have taken to ensure that women with disabilities have equal access to education and employment, health services and social security, and to ensure that they can participate in all areas of social and cultural life.”

The fundamental human rights and freedoms of women and girls with disabilities are addressed at article 6 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which has been signed and ratified by Mauritius in 2007 and 2010 respectively). State parties to the UNCRPD recognise that women and girls with disabilities face multiple discrimination and accessibility barriers both related to their disability and also related to their gender. In addition, paragraph q in the preamble of the UNCRPD recognizes that women and girls with disabilities are often at greater risk of violence, abuse, neglect, or exploitation. It is thus highly recommended for State parties to the UNCRPD to cater for the legal protection of women and girls with disabilities and to ensure that any kind of abuse and discrimination against them are punishable by the law of their respective countries.

In Mauritius, the main piece of legislation which caters for the protection of women from abuse is the Protection from Domestic Violence Act 1997 (hereinafter referred to as the Act). The Act makes provision for Protection, Tenancy and Occupation orders for women victims of domestic violence which is defined as being aggressive behaviour which includes all kinds of physical, sexual and emotional abuse within all kinds of intimate relationships. Unfortunately, the Act (though it has been amended in 2016) does not make provision for the protection required by women and girls with disabilities who are subject to forms of domestic violence their counterparts without disabilities do not experience. For example, it is well known that the pension of women and girls with disabilities are often taken away from them by their families. Another well-known fact is that women and girls with disabilities are often victims of sexual abuse within the family circle, which they cannot denounce for fear of rejection from the family. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 of India carries specific provisions to protect women and girls with disabilities from all forms of domestic violence and even makes provisions for higher penalty for the offence of rape on women and girls with disabilities. In Mauritius, there is no higher penalty for the offence of rape on women and girls with disabilities which would have only been legitimate as to the vulnerability of women and girls with disabilities whose condition of disability is clearly exploited in such situations.

It is also noted that many programs meant for women and girls in Mauritius are not designed to be inclusive for all with the result of them being out of reach to women and girls with disabilities. Many programs meant to benefit women are inaccessible for women with disabilities. Meanwhile, programs meant to benefit persons with disabilities may not meet the needs of women and girls with disabilities. The National Women’s Council does not offer any program which meets the special needs of women and girls with disabilities whilst the officers of the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Protection and Family Welfare lack the skills to address domestic violence cases whereby women and girls with disabilities are involved. For example, the officers and psychologists of the Family Support Unit cannot communicate with women and girls with hearing impairment for the former are not trained in sign language. There are a series of lacuna which needs to be addressed and this present article is surely not meant to criticise the Mauritian authorities but rather to raise awareness on the vulnerability of women and girls with disabilities who should benefit from the same services as any other Mauritian woman on the ground of equality.

In my capacity of Disability Rights Activist, I am presently engaged in raising awareness on the social factors affecting the inclusion of persons with disabilities and my current position as Manager in Research and Advocacy at the Disability Legal Services of the Global Rainbow Foundation allows me to work to this aim at grass root level. I pay a special tribute to women and girls with disabilities for the active advocacy campaign they lead around the world to motive and create vital change in mindset and attitudes towards us. As the 2017 theme for International Women’s Day is calling for change, we want to see this change happening now! We want our voice to be heard and to be listened by the government and relevant authorities. We want our rights to be respected and we want to be treated equally.