Road safety is not a choice!

Road traffic safety is about the methods and measures used to prevent road users from being killed or injured. Pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, those in vehicles and on buses, travelling for personal or professional reasons, are all road users. The World Health Organization states that ‘about 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes’ and that ‘road traffic injury death rates are highest in the low- and middle-income countries of the African region’.

Despite being informed about road safety precautions, we continue to notice that accidents occur as a result of carelessness, arrogance, lack of respect and indifference! As a road user I find that much needs to be improved. Notably not all accidents could have been avoided, but many potentially can. Official figures published by Statistics Mauritius indicate that ‘during the year 2015, some 139 persons died as a result of road accidents against 137 in 2014, showing an increase of 1.5%’, and that ‘during the first semester of 2016, some 72 persons died as a result of road accidents against 68 during the corresponding period of 2015, showing an increase of 5.9%’.

Driving experience, health, age and maturity of the drivers are often factors perceived to affect driving ability in general. Age, type and fitness of the vehicles and the condition of our roads are determinant for safety. When accidents take place, disrespectful behavior often causes more pain in an already difficult situation.

Motorist speeding excessively ‘pou gayn nissa’, pedestrians crossing the roads using earphones, and two wheelers overtaking without proper turn signals, are only a few examples of recklessness. Alcohol and drug consumption, engaging in undue distractions such as use of mobile phones while on the wheel and listening to loud music, are all avoidable habits that need to be controlled at all cost! Often people also ignore the fact that the use of safety seat belts and motorcyclist helmets is compulsory.

To bring the desired changes, we need to adopt healthier and more responsible habits that include respecting traffic signs, better concentration on the roads, being relaxed drivers, and improved coordination through politeness and cooperation. After a tough and exhausting day, fatigue and stress tend to make drivers sleepy, nervous or irritated. Letting some fresh air in the vehicle, stopping by for a few minutes if possible, and taking a few gulps of pure water can ease the pain. Being courteous towards others will make them behave alike. Reminding ourselves that bad weather conditions often hinder a clear view and there are increased chances of slippery roads, implying the need for increased precaution and slower driving.

Better training and test procedures for learner drivers and driving school monitors are important and need ongoing assessment and implementation. Regular road safety campaigns are essential for raising public awareness. The impetus lies ultimately on each and every road user, to help achieve safer road experience.

The consequences of an accident are multiple. Fatal or not, at least someone will bear a loss. Losses may be in terms of time, finance, family members, disability, disfigurement, penalties such as payment of fines, suspension or termination of driving license, jail sentence and more. Defensive driving is the key word and appropriate conduct. Acting responsibly is primordial for each and every road user.

Reminding ourselves of these simple yet important precautions, will definitely help in avoiding many accidents, caused by carelessness and irresponsibility. To make a significant difference, each and every one should be truly committed.