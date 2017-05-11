THE ROLE OF THE ARCHITECT: Artist, Technician or Organizer?

There is no profession that has undergone greater changes in its role over the centuries other than that of the architect. According to RIBA Architect Sumita Sinha, 97% of buildings in the world are not the works of architects. This figure is shocking for the world but not for architects. In Mauritius itself, it is not compulsory to seek the assistance of an architect for the purposes of planning applications for a building of gross floor area of less than 150m2 according to the Building Control Act 2012. In a changing world, the role of the architect has become more abstract especially in societies where working with architects for domestic or non-domestic projects is not the norm. Back in 1999, understanding the role of the architect became a matter of animated debate in the architectural circles after Sir Norman Foster insisted on his right as architect to interdict architectural alterations, additional furnishings or hanging pictures on walls of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany for which he won the competition for its reconstruction.

In Ancient Egypt, Far East or even Classical antiquity, architects were not artists but mere ‘amateurs’ with technical and organisational skills to oversee the building processes. Usually, it was the project owner who would bring the ideas for the design of details. At that time, the design and form of larger public buildings were controlled by the Kings, Pharaohs, Emperors and Bishops of the Christian communities and not the architects. Therefore, it is not surprising that all major works of architecture before the Hellenistic age are linked with the names of the people who commissioned them and only in rare cases the architects are credited for the design and construction.

It was not until the Renaissance that architects such as Giotto di Bondone, Brunelleschi or Leon Battista Alberti were allowed to design freely from their own ideal derived from aesthetic considerations and dictated by their own geniuses. During the Renaissance, architects were transformed into specialists and were given the chance to rise in society. For instance, in the United Kingdom, Sir Christopher Wren became one of the prominent architects and highly honoured member of the court. He was commissioned by King Charles II to rebuild London after the Great Fire of 1666.

Further improvement of the architectural profession took place in France in the 17th century. The profession was incorporated into the Académie Française with the distinctive role to influence architectural theory and education which consequently led to the creation of ‘L'École des Beaux-Arts’. Architecture as a profession was ennobled and in turn, improved the image of architects. In the United Kingdom, the Institute of British Architects was created in 1834 and was granted royal charter in 1837 under King William IV to be known as the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). In the early 20th century, RIBA and its members helped to promote formal architectural education in the UK under the Architects (Registration) Acts, 1931 to 1938 which contributed to the structured professional training as we know it. In the 19th century, architecture was classified as the first of the five major arts in accordance to an ascending order of ‘inwardness’ by German philosopher Hegel. In the Lectures of Aesthetics, Hegel provides an account of art based on the absolute spirit which he called ‘the beautiful ideal’. In the modern world, Architecture is both an art and science. The architect has to master the balance of artistic sensibility and scientific methodology in order to create great architecture. Therefore, if we accept the idea of the architect as an artist and creator of a unique work, Sir Norman Foster’s demands become more coherent.

