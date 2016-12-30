Sacrosanctity of Territorial Integrity 

The dogs will eat the crumbs that will fall off the master’s table. This is where we are in respect of

a) Our legitimate claim to exercise our rights of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

b) The return of Citizens of Mauritius of Chagossian Origin to the Islands.

c) Renewal of lease to the US in 2016 without engaging Mauritius in any Consultation.

d) The Marine Protected Area declared unlawful by the Tribunal.

Have we been ghettoized as in 1982 when the Government led by SAJ agreed that the compensation given by the British was full and final. The PM was irresponsible then and now for lost opportunities when he conceded to the UK Foreign Secretary in New York at the UNGA to put on hold voting on the resolution to obtain an advisory opinion in relation to the BIOT (CHAGOS ARCHIPELAGO) from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Boris Johnson knows that ICJ has great political and moral authority and would use dilatory tactics to buy time.

A seasoned politician like the PM should have known that on the CHAGOS issue the British will act with insubordination. They are untrustworthy and will set their own agenda. They will highlight defense and security as priority items on agenda to rally support from the international community. Sovereignty issue of a SIDS (Small Island Developing State) is sometimes overridden and becomes incidental if not occulted in regional and international fora. At the last Francophonie summit, which was poorly attended, their major concern was terrorism, a trump card which the UK and the US constantly flag with stratagem.

With GLOBALISATION and constant breakthrough in digital technology no Country is non aligned. All countries are aligned and India, a founding member of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), is a budding ally of the US. This alliance has been reinforced when the US Congress voted to declare India a Major Defense Partner. I hope a firm commitment will be given by the PM of India and reiterated by his Minister of Defense to support the Mauritian resolution at the UN when the vote is called for. The NAM has been reduced to a talk shop and no longer has the assertive authority. Self-interest first and foremost matters.

It’s good to recall that despite being the most outstanding candidate for the post of judge at the ICC (International criminal court) the Mauritian candidate, a former Judge, was sidelined at the expense of a Nigerian Colleague who had full support from the UK amongst others. The British High Commissioner made it crystal clear to me where their interests lie. The outcome of the cases of our two former Ministers of Foreign Affairs is no different when they vied for the most senior posts in the WTO and L’Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

The Honorable PM should know that the pledge to support the legitimate cause of our Republic matters only on the day of reckoning. Nothing is guaranteed despite firm undertaking from members of African Union or alleged like-minded countries.

As a righteous person Mr Olivier Bancoult, leader of the Groupement Réfugiés Chagos (GRC), has rejected the paltry compensation and therefore conveyed strong signals to the British that his fight and that of our Republic are one and the same. It was the legacy of late Fernand Mandarin and we have to keep the fire burning with patriotic feelings. This is a country where there is rule of law and our British friends cannot bypass our sovereignty to deal separately with our citizens.

Mauritius has no option but to have recourse to an instrument of Preventive Diplomacy and the advisory opinion of the ICJ has also peace keeping virtues and the means of strengthening peaceful relations between States.

If the UK claims to be the cradle of Democracy then as a member of UN Human Rights Council it should have complied with ruling given by the Tribunal constituted under the UN convention on the law of the sea (UNCLOS).

The ruling of the Tribunal gives us the leverage to put our case across forcefully when the resolution comes for debate.

Commenting on the decision of the UNCLOS tribunal in the European Journal of International law, Michael Waibel, a lecturer at Cambridge University, wrote on April 17, 2015 : “more immediately the UK will find it difficult to avoid engaging in serious consultation with Mauritius on the renewal of the lease of Diego Garcia to the US in 2016. The renewal is likely as significant for the condition in which the Archipelago will eventually return to Mauritius as the MPA which the tribunal considered unlawful. Mauritius will likely insist that the UK recognize it for the first time as an equal partner in these decisions. Likewise, the award keeps the issue of return of the Chagossians to the Archipelago high on the agenda.”By acting in blatant breach of the letter and spirit of the Award of the ARBITRAL delivered on 18th March 2015, the bad faith of the British remains of great concern.

The concern expressed by the two superpowers mean fear of a favourable opinion to Mauritius. The International Community should be alerted that the US and UK have used threats of possible political and economic sanctions in order to prevent Mauritius to have recourse to a legitimate legal avenue to vindicate its rights. We cannot give a zone of comfort to the insubordination of global or regional powers.

For how long more will the UK lead us on and mislead us? The UK promised never to act unilaterally and firm assurances were given at the highest political level by the PM Brown to the PM Ramgoolam. Yet the UK produced a consultative paper on the Marine Protected Area without any prior consultation. It was David Milliband, the then Foreign secretary, who was instrumental to the preparation of the consultative paper and marketed the potential MPA as an electoral pledge. A Marine Protected Area bigger than the Great Australian barrier reef according to the FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office). They commissioned a study on resettlement to the islands and when Consultants submitted a favourable report, a written reply was given in Parliament by Baroness Anelay of St Johns to brush it aside with lame excuses. The UK, the cradle of democracy, suffers from the order in council syndrome but the game is nearly over. If we structure our strategy and lobby forcefully like-minded countries and NGOs with sound arguments we may recover lost ground.

How many NGOs are aware that the UK may be in breach of the UN Convention on the prohibition of the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti personnel mines and on their destruction adopted in Ottawa on the 18th September 1997 (Ottawa Convention) and the UN convention on Cluster Mines adopted in Dublin on HYPERLINK “tel:30%20/5/%202008” \t “_blank” 30 /5/ 2008 (Dublin Convention)? According to Ms Maeve Hosier from Middlesex University, “Diego Garcia is a black hole for human rights and nothing short of a full inspection of all munitions both on the island of Diego Garcia and on vessels in the territorial waters in its vicinity, will suffice to establish the fact regarding the UK’s possible breaches of Dublin and Ottawa Conventions.”

Of course, the UK and US will exercise their rights of veto at the UN Security Council to block any inspection from UNMAS (UN mine action service) or from Inspectorate of IAEA (International atomic energy agency). Nothing is easy but at times we have to punch above our weight and I am cautiously optimistic that if we reach out to like-minded friends our circle of interests will widen. The PM has to understand that there is no hit and run policy. The lobbying campaign has to be aggressive. As Minister of Foreign Affairs from September 2008 to 2014, I learned not to be square peg in a round hole vis-à-vis our Friends. After all, there is no lasting friend; there is only permanent interest in Diplomacy. The British have one track mind on our territorial integrity, i.e., the part which it is occupying will be ceded when no longer needed for defense purposes - To them Never, to us Now.

We don’t want the crumbs. We legitimately want to exercise our Sovereignty Rights. Remember that the UN resolution 1514 goes against dismemberment of territorial integrity. The Betrayal of the British should be vehemently denounced.