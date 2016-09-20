Saluting our police force

Today, I would like to commend the extraordinary courage and determination of our men and women in blue; our police officers who work relentlessly to serve the population, whatever the time of the day, whether it is sunny or rainy. They sometimes get negative publicity but nevertheless, the huge majority of the officers are dedicated towards maintaining the values of establishing law and order as part of their noble profession.

Despite the demanding nature of their jobs, with danger being only a stone’s throw away, they are ready to give the very best of themselves. I recently witnessed firsthand the efficiency of these amazing people, namely the CID (Central Investigation Division) of Vacoas. I lost my mobile phone, which was stressful for me, given the sensitive data that might go into the wrong hands. Fortunately, my mobile phone was quickly found and a few officers reported to the police station on that very day, despite it being their day off. They have gone the extra mile to be of service to the population and this example is just one among countless others.

To the thousands of police officers working behind the curtains: Keep it up and a very grateful thank you!