THE  SC AND HSC EXAMS FEES : Open Letter to the Ministry of Education

Is the Ministry of Education sending a strong or a wrong message by applying the 90 percent attendance to cater for the SC and HSC exams fees?

At a time when our sons and daughters should be concentrating on revising for exams and while it is the duty of each parent and that of the State to promote a healthy and conducive atmosphere both at home and at school, parents are instead asking their kids to account for their absences, while at school discussions are focusing on payment of exam fees. Both parents and the State are committing some form of abuse and violence on our children.

According to Article 28 of the Convention of the Rights of the child all children have the right to a primary education, which should be free. Wealthy countries have to help poorer countries achieve this right. Discipline in schools should respect children's dignity. For children to benefit from education, schools must be run in an orderly way – without the use of violence. Any form of school discipline should take into account the child's human dignity. Therefore, governments must ensure that schools review their discipline policies and eliminate any discipline practices involving physical or mental violence, abuse or neglect. The Convention places a high value on education. Young people should be encouraged to reach the highest level of education they are capable of.

Is it because children cannot afford to pay for the exams fees that the authorities need to exploit this vulnerability and impose 90% of attendance? Child abuse does not only mean reported cases of abuse but concerns ALL children of this country.

2. The Ministry of Education has come up with this measure to address the problem of absenteeism in our schools. Why is such a measure implemented only in secondary schools? Is it because at secondary level we need to pay fees to Cambridge and parents are relying on this 'promesse electorale' that the Ministry of Education considers that they have the right to blackmail parents?

The decision to address the issue of absenteeism in schools should not be addressed with emotional nor economic blackmail. It only promotes conflict in families and at school. Discipline in our school relies on a consensual approach not a dictatorial approach. How will staff in school contain the frustration of these students who feel that they are not using their time productively at school? The Ministry should address the root cause of absenteeism and cannot rely on its authority to impose the child's presence at school. Is this measure sustainable in terms of good governance?

3. The Ministry of Education has decided that 10% of absence can be tolerated and beyond that the child and the parent should justify their absences. What is the rationale of this figure? Worse, this measure is encouraging both children and parents who can beat the system to come up with justifications. Who decides what is an acceptable or what is not an acceptable reason?

4. As regards, the monitoring of absences, how is the validity of the data collecting system ensured? Is there uniformity in the system? Should students be penalized when form teachers are absent and attendance of students has not been taken? Why have the dates of 15 July and 15 of September been used to calculate whether the student is eligible for benefiting for the payment of the fees by the Ministry?

5. It has been said those who satisfy the criteria by 15 July will be eligible, they will receive their timetable and will be able to sit for the exams. What will happen to those students who are eligible by 15th of July and no more eligible by 15th of September?

6. It has been said that parents are aware of the number of absences of their kids. It is indeed mentioned in report books but the report books do not mention how many absences are allowed and the balance left for students to be qualified for payment of exams fees. How do we ensure that the measures have been communicated to students?

7. Is the Ministry not also sending the message that those who can pay for the fees should not worry? Are we treating all our children equally or are we discriminating between those who can and those who cannot pay?

8. It is high time for the Ministry to be transparent and inform parents whether this criteria will apply for eligibility for a scholarship. How will the Ministry interpret the words "without due cause".

It would be in the interest of one and all if the Government could clarify all the above mentioned issues before students sit for their exams as many children from the working class rely on this school success to fulfilll their dreams.

Yours faithfully,