Schrodinger’s cat and the political barometer

The Western world has been going through testing times on the economic front over the past years. Persistently low inflation, stagnation in GDP growth and unemployment are now ‘de rigueur’ in most European countries. The state of the economy, coupled with discontent at the massive influx of refugees (fleeing war in Syria) in 2015 contributed to the rise of anti-establishment movements and far-right political parties, at least in polls if not in ballot boxes.

At the same time, the political barometer seems to go berserk with the notions of left-wing (socialist / progressive) and right-wing (liberal / socially conservative) gradually drained of meaning, leaving the political ground to populists. The current socialist French President declared “la finance” as his enemy in the 2012 presidential elections campaign and, once in power, has taken various pro-business measures such as deregulation of the labour market (‘La Loi Travail’), thereby shocking trade unions which have historically vouched for his party and leaving socialist voters disenchanted.

The Front National, a far-right or nationalist party, has a quasi-similar economic agenda as Jean-Luc Melenchon’s extreme left (communist) party, both being fiercely anti-European and protectionist. Greece’s Syriza, another extreme left party, came into power selling dreams of communist ideals which it promptly dropped for implementing realistic pro-market policies. In the USA, Donald Trump is a candidate of the Republican party which is a right-wing party that supports business, free-trade and low taxes. Yet his campaign is centred on bashing capitalists and supporting workers.

This mishmash of ideologies begs a couple of questions – is ‘what you see’ really ‘what you get’ when casting your vote? (Readers will be forgiven for finding this question extremely pertinent in the current local context…). Are the political notions of right and left rigid differentiable structures or interchangeable shape-shifting devices? Invoking ‘Schrodinger’s cat’ might open up a new perspective from which to analyse these questions. Indeed, what better than quantum mechanics to understand modern political constraints.

‘Schrodinger’s cat’ refers to a thought experiment formulated in 1935 by Erwin Schrodinger, an Austrian physicist, to illustrate the concept of ‘quantum superposition’ in which a quantum system such as an atom can exist in a multitude of states corresponding to different possible outcomes simultaneously. According to the theory, the atom remained in this state of superposition until it was observed by the external world. Schrodinger used the example of a cat in a locked steel box in which there was a flask of poison and a radioactive source. If an internal monitor detects radioactivity, the flask is shattered, releasing the poison that kills the cat. If no radioactivity is detected, the cat remains alive. There is therefore a probability that either the cat is dead or alive. According to Schrodinger, the theory implies that after a while the cat is simultaneously alive and dead (state of quantum superposition) until its state is observed. Upon observation, reality collapses into one possibility or the other.

It would take some imagination and a giant leap of faith to use Schrodinger’s cat to try to pin down the prevailing ideologies across the political spectrum to each political party. Nevertheless, in the spirit of ‘unconventional wisdom’, one might draw some analogy: political parties or politicians are perpetually in a state of quantum superposition when it comes to ideology and convictions. Professing right-wing principles of thrift and low taxation to a business auditorium in the morning and hard-left measures to a crowd of factory workers in the evening. In the local context, the cynical might add: promising “nettoyaz, exemplarité or miracle économique” and criticising projects such as ‘metro léger’. At the time of observation of the politician in power, reality collapses into only one possibility, and more often than not – the unpleasant one.