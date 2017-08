I did cry as a fool.

I forgot the end game!

I have true memories.

I have also sadness.

Yet you remain our

bright, witty, brother.

Watch out Michel,

enjoy the peaceful glen.

We shall turn up !

Rest my brother,

you need too.

We shall be so many,

the living never will

UNDERSTAND.

Till then,

a great, good MAN

as thee I yet shall

FIND.

Stress free, relax .

See you in time.