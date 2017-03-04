Seeking Shiva in Kashi

Kashi

Shiva – or emancipation… liberation, the final frontier between life and death, this all-in-one form of our whole universe which is embodied in his linga(1) – is the One celebrated on his Maha Shivaratri(2). This is when people across India converge to Varanasi, the modern name of the timeless Kashi (City of Life) and Shiva’s favourite. Locals organise his baraat(3) on this particular night. Maha Shivaratri, to Hindus, marks many things… but in Kashi, it’s Shiva’s wedding night and his union (or reunion) to Parvati(4). I watched, bewilderedly excited in the crowded town square, where children propped on floats and dressed as deities illustrated the legend for the bystanding believers. In Kashi, as I gulped the free-flowing bhaang(5), I was part of a Divine wedding party.

Shiva is worshipped in different ways across India. If he’s revered by all Hindus, it’s not in equal form or measure. Regional differences, legends and beliefs have created a body of rituals and festivals which are dedicated to him, his consort or his children. If in West Bengal, his wife, in the form of Durga(6), is the main deity, in Tamil Nadu, it is his son Karthik or Muruga who is worshipped primarily, while Ganesh stands supreme in Maharashtra. But the Lord’s Shivaratri itself has more prominence in places where he has left a personal mark, such as Kashmir, Bihar and the Konkan region. For those of Bihari origin, like me, Ganga(7) and Shiva are intertwined, as she flows in his hair, hence the sacredness of the Ganga Talao pilgrimage in Mauritius.

Sadhguru, whose incredibly powerful and mystical overnight satsang(8) I was blessed to attend last year at his Isha Foundation in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), explains that Shivaratri occurs seven times during the year, as a cosmic phenomenon which offers an intense downpour of energy to Earth. Maha Shivaratri is the biggest of these seven occurences, which is best experienced by keeping the spine upright and staying awake through the night to benefit from this celestial boon. In rural Karnataka, in the south of India, it’s the night children are even encouraged to throw stones at nearby houses to keep their neighbours up! Again, Mauritians of Bihari descent have kept this tradition alive through the Char Prahar ki Puja(9), which is performed in many temples across the island and consecrates the Shivalinga through different rituals from sunset to sunrise.

Jyotirlinga

One of the most revered forms of Shiva, the Jyotirlinga, exists in 12 places in India. In Varanasi, it is found in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple… which has an inspiring and extraordinary history of destruction and creation, like Bholenath(10) himself. The temple was torn down countless times by invaders, and fervently rebuilt by believers who adorned it with the beautiful real gold domes which can be seen today, next to what is believed to have been its original location. I walked around the labyrinth of Kashi’s galis(11), following the darshan(12) ‘facilitator’ (the man who offers a shortcut to the darshan in return of payment) with great difficulty… as I skipped and hopped large cow dung patties and other unknown ones glued to the cobbles. After waiting in line for not as long as everyone else (since we paid), and getting abused by a bunch of angry aunties who’d obviously been waiting much longer than us, we arrived with our milk and Ganga-jal(13) filled lotas(14) and poured it vehemently on the linga before being expedited out. Though the experience within the shrine was brief, the build-up to the darshan and the energy felt is enough to last me till death.

Moksha (15)

Kashi is ghats(16) bathed by the sacred Ganga. It is allegedly the oldest continually inhabited city in the world. But what it is also known for is cremation. Many Hindus believe that conducting their funeral rites in Kashi will earn them liberation from the cycle of life and death… and tourists and ooglers (like me) are regularly seen at the Manikarnika Ghat where cremations take place all day, every day. And as a woman, I do not partake in the cremation rites, therefore watching it from the banks of the river was an eerie, but strangely liberating experience. Ganga patiently awaits to receive the ashes of the departed as the rites are concluded, while the Aghori babas(17) await to smear themselves in the ashes left behind, as part of their own creed of connection with life and death, but also Shiva himself.

Ganga

Perhaps she would be angry with me if I didn’t mention her, after I admiringly walked alongside her ghats, bathed in her waters and offered her prayers one early morning. She would definitely love me to depict how beautiful the sunrise is, viewed from her banks. She is a tranquil and resigned meandering being, watching the humans on the ghats with their noise and motorboats, their plastic litter and chemical froth left from washing clothes in her sacred waters. But in the evening, when the city’s visitors have all found boats or walls to climb on, she is revered by Kashi’s temples in the most magnificient Ganga Aarti(18). This jaw-dropping, choreographed event is also a favourite of PM Narendra Modi (whose constituency is Varanasi) and who regularly brings notable visitors (such as Obama) to bask in the beauty of this ceremony.

Phir Milenge(19)

That’s what I told the city when I left. Because leaving Kashi is like leaving one’s soul behind, and we have to return to reunite with it. My father says that every Hindu has to see Ganga at least once before they die; but I would add that every Hindu, every Shaiva(20), has to see Kashi once before they die. If the Lord so allows; and I am blessed that he allowed me.

Om Namah Shivaya!(21)

