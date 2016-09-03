SHIRISH NARANG : The ball is rolling again, a déclaré Kevin Ghunowa

Cela va mieux pour Kevin Ghunowa. Le Mauricien, qui avait connu un passage à vide depuis son doublé de la 14e journée (Wing Man et In The Trenches), avait renoué avec la winner’s enclosure avec Jiggery Pokery lors du 21e acte et il semblerait que le feel good factor soit de retour pour le jockey mauricien, de bon augure pour l’entraînement Narang avec les départs imminents de Ravi Kumar Viabhav et du Club Jockey Jean-Pierre Guillambert, qui se partageaient les montes jusqu’à tout récemment.

Toujours à l’arrivée et rarement surclassé : c’est ainsi que pourrait se résumer la saison de Navistar jusqu’ici. S’il n’a certes remporté que deux courses cette année, force est de reconnaître qu’il n’a été battu que par quelques noms ronflants du turf, à savoir Argun, Jambamman voire The Real Hero. Samedi dernier, c’est au terme d’un nouveau pillar to post qu’il s’est signalé, au plus grand bonheur de notre interlocuteur.

« The ball is rolling again for me since last week, thanks to someone who’s looking after me from up there. To be honest, I fancied Navistar a lot because he ran a cracker of a race with the 11th draw the last time. However, there were some quick horses in the race, namely Moi Power, Chester’s Wish and Indaba My Children, who were all drawn inside of me and my main concern was that a finisher would come and get me had I been forced a little bit early on in the race ». Après tous les ennuis de santé Navistar dont a été victime depuis son arrivée sur notre turf, il semblerait que l’entourage du cheval commence enfin à recolter les fruits de ce travail de longue haleine entrepris avec lui.

« For me, Navistar has got a very big heart. We should not forget that he has got a very bad knee and the trainer has put a lot of patience with him. When he races, we have to look a lot after him but he’s been so good this year with two wins and four placings for six starts, beaten only by better horses in my opinion. He can definitely bag another one before the end of the season provided everything falls into place for him like today », a tenu à nous préciser Kevin Ghunowa.

« Man To Man has got his chance »

Le Mauricien aurait pu démarrer la journée en fanfare avec Gris Cheval mais il est malheureusement tombé sur un Kentucky Bluegrass des grands jours. « Gris Cheval had everthing in his favour. I managed to secure the rail quite early but he had a tendency to hang in turning for home. Fortunately, a gap opened for me in the final straight inside Tiger Master but Kentucky Bluegrass had already made his move. He gave his all but got beaten by a better horse. Based on today’s performance, I don’t see any reason why he can’t win a race in that rating ».

La présence de Flash Drive sur un kilomètre a sûrement fait sourciller plus d’un mais il semblerait que sa participation à cette épreuve s’inscrivait dans son programme de remise à niveau. « I believe the 1000m were a bit too sharp for Flash Drive, I would say 1365m would be better for him. After his first race this season, he was a bit down so we’ll have to see how he responds after this run. He is the kind of horse that you cannot run too often and we’ll give a short break before bringing him back fresh for his next outing. Hopefully, he did not pick up any injury today which is quite encouraging ». Bien que Lividus ait donné satisfaction avec les œillères à l’entraînement, il n’a pas fait sensation en course et son cavalier n’exclut pas qu’il évolue sans ce harnachement la prochaine fois.

Les regards sont à présent braqués sur le Maiden où l’ancien récipiendaire Man To Man devrait être de la partie. Ils sont nombreux à espérer un retour à l’avant plan de ce coursier mais Kevin Ghunowa a préféré jouer la carte de la prudence. « I am not going to say that Man To Man is going to win the Maiden or not because it will depend on the draws and who is running. The Maiden Cup is a 2400m race where a lot of things can happen, the pace is important so is your position in the field. But I am definitely happy with the way he has picked up for this race. Night In Seattle and Parachute Man will surely be among the favourites but this race will now be run on level weights, so Man To Man certainly has got his chance. If he makes the first four, I’ll be more than happy ».