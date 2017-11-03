A short note on Trust

TRUTH: We trust, as a rule, what has been verified, is verifiable or even falsifiable.

A leader, an exemplar, or whoever is in an influential position, must inspire followership and 'buy in' by consistently staying true to their words, by keeping to their principles and honouring their commitments.

Only on account of confirmed credibility, can trust be real, others being prepared to be led, even if the way ahead is yet uncharted, or only faintly delineated.

REASON: Sentiment, emotion and enthusiasm may all help galvanise an 'esprit de corps’, and a collective consciousness, as well as a favourable disposition, but they are inadequate by themselves. An appeal to what is objective and substantiable is vital in instilling firm belief. Thus, there needs to be the widest possible consensus on the rational and reasonable.

UNDERSTANDING: As respect is earned, so is trust. A reciprocal and mutual outlook is engendered through a shared and broadly appreciative perception on critical or even contentious issues.

Understanding is the building block of accord, cooperation, and compromise, where this is needed. We trust people who can see the world as we see it. In effect, how someone defines his or her situation must be fathomed and heeded.

SENSIBILITY: Understanding with feeling permits a deeper awareness of others, and enables the engaging of the head and the heart, thus instilling greater confidence in processes and outcomes. Sensibility assists in sense-making. So the quality of the human relationship and subject-subject, subject-object congruencies matter phenomenally.

TENABLENESS: No one is comfortable with entirely unknown quantities.

As tirelessly stated, there are things we do not know, things we know we do not know, and things that we do not know we do not know. The latter category or state of being, is evidently a fraught situation to be in.

An implicit faith in a supreme being or force, is one thing; on an earthly level, it is another matter to wholly rely on something or someone of unproven prowess, or of questionable standing. So what is stated, claimed or espoused, we must be able hold to a candle, such needing to be tenable to be safely trusted. Even tentative intimations from an established provenance can be suasive, and hence we can cross the rickety bridge of dubiety to a sturdier one and on to more certain territory.

