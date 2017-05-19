Share |
Singapore frees up land for high-tech farming

Article paru dans Le Mauricien

Farmers bidding for the new land will be encouraged to outline their plans to raise productivity as well as competing on price. “The food security gains won’t be significant — we’re not talking about a quantum leap that will let us be self-sufficient in eggs, for example,” Eugene Tan, a political analyst at Singapore Management University, said. “But if we can pioneer technology in the farming sector, this could eventually be exported, particularly to countries where land commands a premium.”
 
