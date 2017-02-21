So that there are no more Christianas…

A beautiful woman, an innocent child, a gruesome death and an appalling headline. Based on the comments of some, it seems that we are surrounded by goody two shoes who have appropriated the mantle of moral police officers and who never do any wrong. It is high time that we departed from the moral high ground and accept that life choices are reflective of the basic freedom of the individual. Judgement should be reserved for the sanctuary of courts of law. Judgement should be refrained on the way people choose their profession, or on the fact that some choose to have children without the support of a partner, or on the fact that some want to settle down for security, or on the fact that one chooses to go out with somebody whom one trusted. Unless and until we are in someone’s shoes, we have no right to comment and judge that person’s choices or way of life. Instead of wasting energy on commenting on a dead person’s lifestyle, energy and time would be better used in starting to think how support can be given to a young child who has probably not yet understood that her mother will never come back, or to start laying foundations for men so that they start to understand that women are not their chattel to be pulled back to them by force, or to empower women who may not have the same opportunities as other women. It is high time that solidarity does not remain an empty concept.