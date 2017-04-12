S.O.S. (Same Old Situation) in the Housing Industry

As part of the Marshall Plan, the Finance Minister announced in the Budget Speech 2016-17 that the government will build ‘at least 800 housing units over the next three years’ for the absolute poor. It is appalling to learn now that the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment has not built any housing unit since January 2016. Regarding supply of housing, the Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment stated in the National assembly that a political decision has been taken to gradually eliminate the construction of Concrete Cum Corrugated Iron Sheet (CCIS) Housing Scheme and to request the National Housing Development Company (NHDC) to provide 10% of their housing units built for the absolute poor on the Social Register of Mauritius. First of all, why this government has two (2) Ministries assigned for building houses for the poor? Mauritius is maybe the only country in the world to have two (2) Ministries assigned for the construction of houses and yet one of the Ministries has constructed none since January 2016 but ironically, is waiting for the other Ministry’s agency to deliver the goods. Is the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment aware that the Office of Public Sector Governance in its report of November 2013 criticised the NHDC for having no action plan for the construction of housing units even though that year after year it was announced in the Budget Speech of new housing targets? Otherwise, why is the NHDC missing its housing target year after year since 2015? The November 2013 report of the Office of Public Sector Governance on restructuring the NHDC made various recommendations for an effective NHDC. Have the recommendations been implemented yet by the NHDC? If the answer is in the affirmative, then why has the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment not allocated any housing unit delivered by the NHDC to poor families on the SRM register since January 2016?