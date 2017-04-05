SOUVERAINETÉ TERRITORIALE: Maurice objecte à la visite des Chagos annoncée par les Anglais

Le bras de fer politique et diplomatique entre Londres et Port-Louis sur le dossier des Chagos prend une nouvelle dimension. Avec l’annonce par la Grande-Bretagne pour l’organisation d’une prochaine visite des Chagossiens dans leur archipel natal, le gouvernement a fait part de son objection formelle à cette « initiative unilatérale » allant à l’encontre des conclusions de l’Award du tribunal d’arbitrage sous l'United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Dans un communiqué officiel émis hier par l’Office of the Mentor Minister, et suivant probablement la transmission d’une note verbale au Foreign and Commonwealth Office, l’hôtel du gouvernement soutient la position de boycott de ce prochain déplacement aux Chagos lancé par le leader du Groupe Réfugiés Chagos, Olivier Bancoult. La décision de Londres est présentée comme faisant partie de la logique de “Divide and Rule” des Anglais.

Le ton du communiqué du gouvernement sur ce dernier développement du dossier Chagos est catégorique. « The Government of Mauritius strongly objects to the programme of visits to the Chagos Archipelago which the UK Government purports to undertake. In this regard, it welcomes the position taken by Mr Olivier Bancoult, O.S.K., Chairman and Leader of the Chagos Refugees Group, on the matter », affirme le gouvernement dans la conjoncture.

« The Government of Mauritius deplores that the UK Government’s purported unilateral initiative has been taken hardly three weeks after the last round of talks between Mauritius and the UK. These talks are aimed at completing the decolonisation process of Mauritius and enabling Mauritius to exercise its full sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, following the understanding reached in New York last September to defer the consideration of item 87 of the agenda of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly (entitled “Request for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of the separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965”) », soutient le bureau du ministre mentor et ancien Premier ministre sir Anerood Jugnauth.

Poursuivant ses analyses au sujet de ce projet de voyage des Chagossiens à l’initiative de Londres, l’hôtel du gouvernement dénonce la Grande-Bretagne pour infraction aux recommandations de l’Award du tribunal des Nations Unies de mars 2015. « The UK Government’s purported unilateral initiative is also in manifest breach of the Award delivered in the case brought by Mauritius against the UK under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and it contradicts the UK’s own call for confidence building », note le gouvernement, qui ajoute : « The Government of Mauritius reiterates that the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, has always formed and continues to form an integral part of the territory of Mauritius, and that it does not recognise the so-called “British Indian Ocean Territory”. »

L’hôtel du gouvernement maintient sa position : « Mauritius is the only State which has the lawful authority to determine issues relating to the Chagos Archipelago. Mauritius does not recognise the legality of any acts that the UK has purported, or is purporting, to take in respect of the Chagos Archipelago as they are in breach of international law. This includes, but is not limited to, the purported £40 million package and the purported programme of visits to the Chagos Archipelago. »

L’Office of the Mentor Minister considère : « The denial of the right of Mauritians, particularly those of Chagossian origin, to settle in the Chagos Archipelago is a manifest breach of international law and a blatant violation of their human rights. The Government of Mauritius remains fully sensitive to the plight of the former inhabitants of the Chagos Archipelago who were forcibly removed by the UK from the Chagos Archipelago in total disregard of their human rights, and is committed to ensuring their well-being. »

En conclusion, le gouvernement fait état de sa détermination de boucler le processus de décolonisation. « The Government of Mauritius will relentlessly pursue its initiatives in conformity with international law to complete the decolonisation process of Mauritius, thereby enabling Mauritius to exercise its full sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago », déclare sir Anerood Jugnauth par le truchement du communiqué.

COIN IDÉAL SAGA—SAJ : « Aucune ingérence du DCP Seerungen »

Le Mentor Minister, sir Anerood Jugnauth, qui est responsable du portefeuille de la police, est intervenu à l’Assemblée nationale lors du Statement Time pour confirmer que le No 2 de la police, le Deputy Commisioner Tangavel Seerungen, a été blanchi dans la Coin Idéal Saga. C’est la conclusion de l’enquête confiée à la vice-présidente de la Cour industrielle, Senior Magistrate, au sujet de cette affaire, qui remonte à mai de l’année dernière. Le haut gradé de la police a repris ses fonctions à la fin de la semaine dernière.

Le Mentor Minister a cité des extraits du rapport soumis à l’effet que « based on the evidence adduced before this Enquiry, it cannot be safely and reasonably concluded that there has been any interference, deliberate or otherwise by DCP Seerungen to hinder the Police enquiry into the incident of 27 May 2016 involving M. Saven Seerungen ». Néanmoins, la Senior Magistrate a élaboré une série de recommandations pour le bon fonctionnement de la force policière ; par rapport au « strict compliance with Police Standing Orders » ; aux entrées dans le Book et le Police Pocket Note Book ; et des entrées au sujet de « any important occurrence. »