SSR AND SAJ : Machiavellians with styles

In the westministerian parliamentary system we unherited from Great Britain, the Prime Minister is the ultimate decision maker though he presides over a Council of Ministers accountable to our National Assembly of 70 members (62 directly elected, eight nominated). However an Attorney General and a Speaker can be accommodated. We had five Prime Ministers. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam (SSR) knighted, GCMG June 1965 for just over 14 years with three terms, Sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ) knighted March 1990 for 18 years with six terms, Navin Ramgoolam for 14 years with three terms, Berenger sharing a two year interregnum with a three years share to SAJ (2000-2005). And the fifth Pravind Jugnauth still in political honeymoon. Except for Pravind, all the four share one common characteristic: they have all been thrown out of power. One can argue that Navin owes his Prime Ministership because of his namesake and the image of an uncrowned dynast. He must be grateful to Berenger for initiating him in politics in 1991 and for his success (60-0) in 1995. And also to Pravind for winning in 2010. But he is too conceited for that Berenger owes his to SAJ (an electoral arrangement).

Two of our Prime Ministers, SSR and SAJ, have, by and large, set the tone of our political culture. Both were machiavellians with styles. Chacha SSR, the mythical colonial liberator became a ruthless dictator in a velvet glove. Sir Anerood — the name Jugnauth means 'the Lord of the World' — Leaves the image of a mythical Rambo becoming dynast. Both SSR and SAJ share some common characteristics yet also some dissimilarities.

This article is based on British Government document particularly dealing with the then Anerood Jugnauth official visit from 21-27 July 1984 to Britain declassified in and May 2016 and which we consulted immediately in June/July 2016.

Both SSR's and SAJ's early days in politics are shrouded in mystery or have been carefully glossed over. Seewoosagur returned to Mauritius in 1936 and until the early 1950's Chacha associated himself with some western-educated Hindu intellectuals creating a new Hindu identity particularly in the wake of the Indian immigration centenary celebrations. He avoided and kept away from the militant, anti-establishment Mauritius Labour Party, whose activists, particularly Anquetil and Rozemont who were regarded, by the colonial authorities as agitators. Ramgoolam chose to associate with those who would collaborate with colonial authorities to bring political changes — a collaborator. On 18 November 1940 Governor Bode Clifford would appoint him as nominated member in the Legislative Council. He will remain a nominee until the Council was dissolved for the August 1948 general elections. Ramgoolam would get the support of an electorally non-existant MLP (Mauritius Labour Party) for that election and again for the August 1953 general elections when he formed a trio with himself, Anauth Beejadhur and Harilall Vaghjee in the 3-members district constituency of Pamplemousses/Rivière-du-Rempart. In 1940 he will launch Advance. In 1940 he stood as an independent candidate and got elected in the Port Louis Municipal election. He will be an independent candidate again in 1943. Worst in 1946 he will join the Union Mauricienne (UM) forerunner of the Parti Mauricien and stand along with Jules Koenig, Raymond Hein, Maurice Poupard, Maxime Sauzier all elected, but against Renganaden Seeneevassen, Guy Rozemont and Edgar Millien all three defeated! Ramgoolam will flirt with MLP after 1951 taking an active part in 1953 and after the death of Rozemont in March 1956, will take control of MLP defeating Raymond Rault his rival. After 1959 he will be fully in control of MLP.

Anerood Jugnauth was an active member of the All Mauritius Hindu Congress even after his election under the Independent Forward Block banner in the single member constituency of Rivière-du-Rempart in October 1963 general election, defeating Anauth Beejadhur. Monthly intelligence reports on political and security matters compiled by police were vetted and sent by Governor John Shaw Rennie to CO (Colonial Office). The Hindu Congress was a right-wing, racist, casteist party controlled by vaishs. The reports provide disturbing reading. Jugnauth became deputy leader of the IFB and was to attend the 1965 London Lancaster House Conference. A worried Governor Rennie wrote to Sookdeo Bissoondoyal asking to tell Jugnauth to act with restraint. It is very likely British Intelligence Service monitered his movements in September 1965. He kept an unusually low profile in the conference where the British decided to detach Chagos and create the BIOT. Strangely now he is making quite an issue of it.

Ramgoolam, because of his closeness with the colonial administration as a collaborator will become a member of the Executive Council in 1948 and in 1953. In April 1953 Ramgoolam will be one of the three Executive Council members designated as 'Liason Officers'. At the end of 1953 the President of the Mauritius Labour Party (MLP), Guy Rozemont brought a motion asking Secretary of State to receive a delegation to discuss constitutional issues. Ramgoolam joined in. Along with Rozemont, Ramgoolam accompanied by a constitutional Conference held in London. At the Conference Ramgoolam stole the show: getting the most attention and praise. So much so that he has been mystified to belonging to the MLP from the days of its foundation. There were FIVE LONDON Conferences: (1) July 1955 (2) February 1957 (3) June-July 1964 (4)The Mini-conference of 28 February 1964 and (5) London Lancaster House Conference of 7 to 24 September 1965. There were two overriding issues in all these five conference: First the accommodation of minority communal rights, including electoral, within majority rule. Second the establishment of political parties in a Westministerian Government system with agreed and concordant stages of constitutional development leading to self-government, and if needs be, to independence. To understand the nature of politics in Mauritius, we have to understand the nature of our society. Mauritius is a plural society of different ethnic groups and communities and with segmented political pluralism yet successfully containing these differences by a 'politics of accommodation'. We have to briefly go back in our political history to understand this.

In the 1880's we had the 'Reform Movement' culminating in the Constitution of 1885 giving representative government, on a restrictive franchise. Port Louis returned two candidates and each of the remaining eight districts returning one candidate each making a total of TEN elected. Elections were held regularly every five years from 1885 to 1936 (eleven general elections). Because of World War II situation, riots of 1936 and of 1943 and persistent demands for electoral changes, no elections were held from 1937 until Governor Donald Mackenzie-Kennedy (DMK) brought changes in 1947. We had a new electoral system coming into effect in 1948. General elections were held in January 1948 and in January 1953 on that system, Port Louis returned four candidates, Plaine Wilhems & Black River Six, and the remaining six rural districts, paired, returning three each — total nineteen elected. Hindus came to dominate politics. Muslims could not elect even a single muslim in 1948 and had to rely, like the general population, on nominations. In 1953 Abdul Razack Mohamed made an alliance with the Parti Mauricien of Jules Koenig.

In July 1955 a representative political delegation accompanied by Governor Scott met, in London, Colonial Secretary Lennox Boyd of the Macmillan Conservative Government. This was the 1st London Conference. There was discussion on the appointment of a (a) Speaker from outside Mauritius. Sir Robert Stanley was appointed (b) Styling of liaison officers as Ministers, Ministerial system was introduced on 5 July 1957 (c) the main "problem of safeguarding representation of communities or minority group in the Legislative if Universal Adult Suffrage were introduced" remained unsolved. In March 1956 of State recommended introduction of Universal Adult Suffrage coupled with a form of Proportional Representation (PR). Ramgoolam and MLP were totally against PR. The dreadlock led to the 2nd London Conference of February 1957. It can be argued that Mauritius had reasonably good stages of constitutional development except that in 1963, after the october general elections, Ramgoolam under pressure from high castes Hindus refused to accept a coalition of All Party. Government as agreed earlier with Lennox-Boyd. He was summoned to London on 28 February 1964 along with PMSD and IFB leaders. He had to bow down and accept an all-party coalition Government. The Mauritius file was steered in the CO by Senior Officer Mr Fairclough. On 12 March 1964, the Mauritius Constitution Order 1964 came into force. We had an ALL-PARTY-Govt from 12 March 1964 to 10 November. 1965 when the PMSD walked out. In September 1965 Ramgoolam led that all-party-govt delegation to the Lancaster House Conference and agreement was reached on Independence of Mauritius after SSR (knighted September 1965) assented to the detachement of Chagos. A. Jugnauth has clean out his head or recollection about this detachement.

At the end of 1965 the secretary of state, Co, appointed in accordance with the decision of the conference, an electoral commission chaired by Sir M. Banwell. The Commission after due hearing and consideration devided the Mauritius Island into 20 constituencies each returning 3 members. Voters had to cast three votes. Rodrigues elected 2 candidates for the first time ever — making a total of 62 elected. 8 Best loosers were to be nominated after protracted discussions with Stonehouse, under secretary of State, Co. We had ELEVEN general elections (1967 to 2014) under this system, only one under the colonial regime (1967). Both SSR and SAJ have cunningly consolidated their political grip under this system. It is a cruel joke and an insulting farce that SAJ is presiding a committee to bring changes!

The Legislative Assembly emanating from the general elections of 21 October 1963 was dissolved on 20 June 1967. On 7 August 1967 polling took place, with well over 82% of participation by registered voters. The main issue was whether Mauritius should go forward to independence. The Independence Party (IP) an alliance of MLP, IFB and MCA (Muslim Committee of Action), that formed the outgoing Government, advocated independence, as its name indicated. The PMSD, the main opposition party advocated a sort of association with Britain IP won 39 directly elected seats from predominantly rural seats in Mauritius and PMSD 23 directly elected from predominantly urban seats. Eight best losers were allocated: Six General popolation, one Muslim and one Hindu. Final result: IP 43 seats, PMSD 27 seats. SSR was appointed Premier and formed a Government.The 22 August 1967 the Mauritius Legislative asked secretary of state to fix a date of independence. In October 1969 discussion took place between and SSR and Commonwealth Affairs (S of S/CA) George Thompson. On 16 October 1967 Thompson wrote an important, three page, six-paragraph letter to Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The letter (bearing a secret security cover and Ref 48/67).

The letter clearly states (a) though the IP had a majority of 16 seats in the Mauritius Assembly the majority of voters favoring independence was only 30,000 (10%) out of a total registered electorate of about 307,000 (b) SSR was dilly-dallying on date of independence (c) Mauritius faced major financial crisis (d) Britain had defense interests in Mauritius. The date 12 March 1968 was apparently chosen by Ian Fairclough because the first 'ALL-PARTY-Govt' came into being on 12 March 1964. It was an appropriate choice. Gandhi's Dandi March of 12 March 1930 to break salt laws has nothing to do with it. It is simply a myth created by pseudo Mauritian historians.

Mauritius got full internal self-government on 12 August 1967 with SSR presiding over the Council of Ministers. Both Governor Rennie and Deputy Governor Vickers withdrew from Council of Ministers. However Ronnie retained external affairs, defence and internal security. The Judicial and legal, Public and Police Service Commissions became executives and Vickers became 'Functus Officio' of these bodies. Tom Vickers also acted as Head of Civil Service and that capacity was secretary to the Cabinet and continued to do so will after independence. With the fixing of date of independence and with agreement with Whitehall, the Premier SSR assumed the title of Prime Minister. SSR was Prime Minister of a Colonial Mauritius from 21 November 1967 to 12 March 1968!

After March 1968 SSR manipulated the electoral system in extremis surpassing Machiavelli in the art of Machiavellism. From 1967 to 1976, 36 (more than half of our parliamentarians changed party allegiance. SSR encouraged most to join his MLP. He avoided 7 bye-elections and made 17 best loser nominations. From 1976 to 1982, 18 parliamentarians changed party allegiance most to the advantage of MLP.SSR made eleven best looser nominations and avoided 2 bye — elections. In just 14 years after independence he completely destroyed the democratic nature of our state.

In a letter dated 22 March 1984 ( Restricted security cover) that the British High Commissioner in Mauritius James Allan ( he was also Dean of the Diplomatic Corps) wrote to Peter Hunt of the East Africa Dept ( EAD of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) ) he gives a detailed description of Anerood Jugnauth. We will quote heavily. The British High Commissioner says, "In order to explain Mr Jugnauth's position one must firstly contrast him and his leadership with Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam (SSR). SSR emerged in the forties as the principal Hindu politician in this country concerned with obtaining full political rights for his fellow countrymen. As a link to the majority community he was no doubt useful to the British. His campaign for independence was moderate and determined given the nature of society there was none of the violence found elsewhere. Over the years SSR accumulated the widest possible knowledge of government and of party organisation and when Mauritius finally became independent he towered over the country. Ministers and civil servants were in fear of him and although a dedicated Fabian democrat he did not scruple to use all the machiavellian powers available to him as a Prime Minister. Jugnauth's background is altogether different. In character and outlook he is very much like a peppery country barrister. His legal activities allowed him time to flirt with politics. Firstly in Bissoondoyal's Independent Forward Block, and subsequently recruited by Bérenger as the Hindu front man for the MMM. His only ministerial experience before becoming PM was concerned with the All-Party-Government (1964-1965). As Leader of the MMM in opposition he appeared to be very much the creation of the Secretary-General Paul Bérenger… when British visitors met him they found him a rather colourless and uninspiring character… when the MMM won their overwhelming victory in 1982 Jugnauth still seemed very much the figurehead, but in the political crisis of November 1982 and March 1983 he started to show he was made of sterner stuff. After initially conceding to the Bérenger steam roller, he pulled back from parting company with the essentially Hindu PSM. Ultimately he threw down the gauntlet to Bérenger and in the August 1983 general elections was vindicated by seeing his alliance of the MSM / Labour Party and PMSD triumphing. His arrival at this point was very different from that of SSR. True he had shown some unexpected guts in sticking to office… he never experienced the breadth of office or involvement in party organisation SSR had. This explains why Jugnauth does not have a high profile as his confidence has built up he has made increasing use of powers which he alone as Prime Minister has. Not only are these the constitutional powers commanding the dissolution of Parliament but also control over Civil Service. His position as Minister of Defence and Internal Security and Minister of Information add to the instruments of his command… I do not believe that Jugnauth can (now) be written off… he has not been slow to show himself at the appropriate time… it was he who made the announcement about the ejection of the Libyans… he remains the leader who can keep the show on the road... he will continue to have to placate the mercurial and eccentric Duval if he is to be kept on board… but all in all Jugnauth looks set to lead the alliance for sometime yet, low profile or not". This is a pertinent remark from an experienced diplomat.

After a year-and-two month stint between 1982/83, Jugnauth formed his MSM and went to polls three times winning August 83, August 87 and September 1991 doing 3 terms of 4 years each (12 years). He last to the combined MLP/MMM force in Dec 1995. He made a comeback in September 2000. In 2010 while being President encouraged his son Pravind to join hands with Navin in May 2010. MSM walked out on the Medpoint affair.

We have observed how the Jugnauth family have an uncanny knack of mixing Government business with personal issues. In December 2014 SAJ led a combined MSM/PMSD/ML Alliance Lepep to victory. In February 2017 he resigned and handed over the Prime Ministership to his son Pravind and retained a cabinet seat as 'Mentor'. SAJ has always been self-centred, proud of his knighthood. Could he one day be tempted by a Peerage as was SSR ! Seewoosagur Ramgoolam asked for a Peerage and British Prime Minister James Callaghan flatly refused ! Imagine Lord Anerood Jugnauth at the Mauritius Chequers — Clarisse House. SAJ asked for and obtained residence permit in Great Britain for his daughter Shalini, he also, through Binod Bacha, he asked and get Special Branch Security for this son Pravind in an imagined kidnapping threat when Jugnauth, in the style of Rambo, expelled, dramatically, the Libyans from Mauritius. And the British tax year paid for it. No wonder Pravind has rewarded Bacha even defying Anerood's anger. It was in 1987 that SAJ built the Sun Trust Tower and in 1991 he introduced Pravind in politics (while Navin took over MLP) and 26 years later elevated him to the Prime Ministership. If Navin can, why not Pravind. SAJ certainly outshines SSR in the art of machiavelism.