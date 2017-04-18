STATE HOUSE CONNECTION : « Resign ! »dit l’opposition à la présidente de la République

La démarche collective à l’initiative du leader de l’opposition, Xavier-Luc Duval, réclamant la démission pure et simple de la présidente de la République, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, a été bouclée à la mi-journée. Le leader du MMM, Paul Bérenger, ayant apposé sa signature au bas de la lettre ouverte au chef de l’État, la correspondance devait atterrir cet après-midi sur la table de travail de la principale concernée à la State House. Cette démarche fait suite aux derniers déballages au sujet de la State House Connection dans l’Alvaro Sobrinho Saga.

« We therefore call upon you, in the interest of our nation, to resign as President of the Republic », exigent le leader l’opposition et du PMSD, Xavier-Luc Duval, le leader du MMM, Paul Bérenger, le chef de file du Labour, Shakeel Mohamed, le leader du Muvman Patriotik, Alan Ganoo, et les députés Roshi Bhadain, Danielle Selvon et Kavi Ramano. Auparavant, la lettre ouverte de l’opposition à la présidente de la République accuse celle-ci de s’être ingérée auprès des institutions pour qu’Alvaro Sobrinho obtienne des Global Business Licences et une Investment Banking Licence. « There is a strong evidence that the Financial Services Commission has contravened Sections 18 and 20 of the Financial Services Act in as much as Mr Sobrinho and certain other of his associates are not “fit and proper persons” for the purpose of holding licences in our financial services sector. By so doing the FSC has failed in its duty to “preserve and maintain the good repute” of our financial sector. It has also been established that members of your staff and yourself have regularly intervened vis-à-vis our institutions to facilitate and expedite the grant of such permits and licences », soulignent les leaders des partis d’opposition aussi bien que les députés indépendants.

L’opposition ajoute : « Thus we believe that you have transgressed your prerogatives and duties as a Head of State. Furthermore, it seems that you have shown lack of discernment in associating yourself with persons of such doubtful reputation », tout en rappelant que « the Alvaro Sobrinho Affair has negatively impacted on the image of our country and especially on the reputation of our financial services sector. » La balle est dans le camp de la présidente de la République, qui pourrait, pour la troisième fois, choisir de s’expliquer sans convaincre à la télévision nationale…