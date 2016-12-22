The stated reasons why expat salaries are so high are BS

Certainly a few expats would leave the sector if salaries were lower. But most of the weird people who have floated round the world for decades aren’t motivated by money – but by the job and the lifestyle. Expats earn way more than they would in other sectors, and more than they need to keep them in the business. There is a need for better training, mentoring, and a better structured career path leading talented local managers to progressively more senior roles.



https://aidleap.org/2016/10/04/why-are-expats-paid-so-much/