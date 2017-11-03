STEVEN ARNOLD : Enaad was never comfortable

Déçu, Steven Arnold l’était au soir de la Coupe d’Or. Enaad, qu’il estime beaucoup, l’a laissé tomber. Et pour cause. Celui qui lui avait offert sa deuxième classique mauricienne n’a jamais été dans le coup samedi dans la Coupe d’Or. Cela, l’Australien l’avait déjà senti après les premières encablures avalées. À l’arrivée, le vainqueur du Ruban Bleu occupe une modeste 6e place à 6,50L du vainqueur et compagnon d’entraînement Ready To Attack.

« Enaad never got comfortable. He was never travelling well despite the fast speed in the race. We knew he is a good stayer but coming back on a mile after a 2400m is not easy », dit d’emblée Steven Arnold en guise d’explication. Loin de chercher des excuses, l’Australien trouve que le break de huit semaines dont Enaad a bénéficié pour mieux préparer la Coupe d’Or n’a finalement compté que pour du beurre. « It’s not the same thing. In the Barbé he ran well because it was his first run after a long rest. But this time, he has had a 2400m to cope with, which is not easy. »

Pourquoi donc l’avoir aligné dans la Coupe d’Or alors qu’il aurait pu courir le 175e Anniversaire du MTC et ce samedi la Coupe des Présidents, deux épreuves qui, sur le papier, ne pouvaient lui échapper ? Steven Arnold apporte un début de réponse. « We gave it a try because we thought that he was the classy horse of the race. I stuck with him as I was obviously impressed with his Maiden Cup win. At weight for age, I actually thought that it was a big step for Ready To Attack but at the end of the day, he proved me wrong. »

Arnold ne manque pas de revenir sur la performance du vainqueur de la Duchesse et qui était associé à l’Indien Imran Chisty. « I am very happy with Ready To Attack’s win. He was a smart winner last time out albeit in a weak field. He is a horse that we had a lot to do with. He is a very nice horse, brilliant a few times, a little bit disappointing some other, pulling up with a few injuries », declare-t-il. « He is a horse that we didn’t know how good he is but he showed us at times that he could be a very good horse. He loves it when the speed is on. There was a nice galloping speed just like he won with me the other day. When there is no speed, Ready To Attack is not that comfortable. »

Le jockey tient à saluer l’exploit qu’a réalisé son entraîneur et par extension l’entraînement Gujadhur, qui a raflé toutes les classiques cette saison. « I am very happy for them. Obviously, it is my first year here and I played a very small part in this big achievement. But I’m very happy for the whole family and the stable who have done a great job over the years. »

Enaad jamais dans le coup, ce n’est pas pour autant que la cravache australienne est rentrée bredouille, car Without A Doubt, qui montait de classe, lui a permis de sauver sa journée dans l’épreuve de clôture. « I was a little bit wide in the earlier stages as he didn’t have any gate speed and they crossed me quite easily. When the pace slowed down, I made the decision to get to the running line. And then I found myself in a very nice spot. Without A Doubt travelled quite beautifully from there on. He didn’t really put them away but it was a good, tough solid win from him », trouve l’Australien.

Il est d’avis que Without A Doubt mérite désormais un bon repos. « He is a light-framed horse. I think a break would probably do him some good. He has been solid all throughout the season. » Avec cette victoire, Arnold porte son capital à 20 réussites. Il caracole toujours en tête au classement des jockeys, mais reste dans le viseur de Swapneel Rama qui, avec 16 victoires, n’a pas encore dit son dernier mot, surtout que le Mauricien a comme atout d’évoluer en freelance.

« I would like to be back but… »

Interrogé s’il y a une possibilité de le revoir au Champ de Mars la saison prochaine, Steven Arnold, qui représentera l’Australie lors de du Week-End International s’il remporte le championnat, fait la déclaration suivante : « I will have to discuss it with my family first. I have really enjoyed my stay here. Hopefully I’ll be back but I’m not too sure. We have to work a few things out but I would certainly want to come back at some stage. The lifestyle in Mauritius is very good. The only thing is that I have my kids who are still at school. That’s the only difficult part. »