IN THE STEWARDS’ ROOM : Aucune sanction infligée

Le cas Rebel’s Game n’a pu être élucidé. L’entraîneur Ricky Maingard a démontré qu’il avait pris les précautions nécessaires pour que ses chevaux ne soient pas tampered, alors que les films issus de caméras n’ont rien démontré d’anormal. De ce fait, le board des Racing Stewards, qui avait charged l’entraîneur, a décidé de ne pas aller de l’avant avec l’enquête et aucune sanction n’a été infligée à tous ceux qui pouvaient être impliqués. Mais le chef palefrenier du yard de Ricky Maingard de même que le palefrenier du cheval et celui qui était de service en termes de sécurité en ce 14 avril ont été pointés du doigt pour leur laxisme.

L’enquête sur la positivité de Rebel’s Game à l’Oméprazole aura duré six heures sur deux jours, mais le cas n’a pu être élucidé. Les films provenant de caméras de l’entraîneur de même que ceux du Mauritius Turf Club n’ont pu établir s’il y avait eu maldonne. Le seul fait troublant est qu’à un certain moment, lors du visionnage de la caméra installée dans le box de Rebel’s Game, on a vu le cheval se saisir d’un tube qui se trouvait dans sa mangeoire. On n’a pu établir comment ce tube avait pu y atterrir. On a toutefois noté des contradictions dans les déclarations du palefrenier, du chef palefrenier et du chargé de sécurité. Un premier tube avait été trouvé dans la litière du cheval, mais personne n’a cru nécessaire d’en faire état et d’alerter l’entraîneur ou le Mauritius Turf Club.

On se souvient que l’Oméprazole avait été trouvé dans le système du cheval lors d’une analyse qui avait été effectuée le 14 avril dernier. Il faut savoir que le pre-race test effectué sur Rebel’s Game un peu plus tôt, toujours le 14 avril, n’avait rien révélé d’anormal. C’est la présence d’un tube du produit qui avait été trouvé dans le box du cheval qui avait nécessité cette seconde analyse.

Le même fournisseur de litière !

Les vétérinaires Alexandre Henry et Vicky Ruhee, preuve à l’appui, sont venus dire que l’Oméprazole n’était pas considéré comme un produit prohibé dans certains pays et qu’il ne pouvait améliorer ou réduire la performance d’un cheval. Il a été dit que la marque du produit qui a été trouvé n’était pas utilisée par l’entraîneur, mais dans le centre de quarantaine de Poste Lafayette qui accueille des chevaux en partance vers des pays du Moyen Orient. On sait toutefois que c’est le même fournisseur qui fournit la litière à Ricky Maingard et au centre privé.

À noter que Ricky Maingard a fait mention d’avoir pris pas moins de sept mesures pour éviter qu’un de ses chevaux ne soit "manipulé" vu qu’il a eu à faire face à pas moins de cinq cas auparavant.

Rebel’s Game : le Communiqué du MTC

5 May 2017

Following the Stewards’communiqué issued on 15th April 2017 in relation to horse Rebel’s Game, the Stewards today concluded their inquiry into the Analyst’s findings following analysis of blood samples taken from Rebel’s Game on Friday 14th April 2017 around 5 p.m.after a tube was discovered in its box, which revealed the presence of “Omeprazole”.

Pre-race blood sample taken from Rebel’s Game on Friday 14th April at around 8.30 a.m.tested negative. Blood and urine samples taken from Rebel’s Game on Saturday 15th April tested negative.

Evidence was taken from Trainer Henri Maingard, Assistant Trainer Nicolas Dupavillon, Trainer Maingard’s Stable Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Alexandre Henry, Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Hidesh Kumar Ruhee, M. Gaston Lew of Quantilab, Chief Security Officer Nawaz Rawat, Security Officers Sanraj Damadarsing and Jaysan Ramcalawon, head-groom of the Maingard Stable Soonil Rambacus and groom of Rebel’s Game Kevin Joseph.

CCTV footage from Friday 14th April at 7 a.m.to Friday 14th April at 3 p.m.of both the MTC and those of Maingard Stable were viewed in front of all parties.

It was established that although “Omeprazole” is not a performance enhancer, it is a prohibited substance under Rule 194 (1) (a) (iv).

M. Maingard stated that “Omeprazole” although being used with some of his horses has never been given to Rebel’s Game, this was confirmed by trainer Maingard’s Veterinary Surgeon, the head-groom and the groom of the horse.

The groom stated that he added some shavings in Rebel’s Game’s box on Thursday 13th April in the morning and that according to him it’s the only way the tube could have landed in its box. He added that around 7.30 a.m.on Friday 14th April he noticed a used and worn out tube in its « manger », which he handed over to the head groom who told him that it could have arrived in a bedding bag.

When considering all the evidence gathered during the inquiry and, upon reviewing the CCTV cameras, the Stewards have not been able to establish that Rebel’s Game was tampered with from the time it was placed under strict surveillance under the locks of the stable and the MTC security.

After consideration, the Stewards decided to charge trainer Maingard under MTC Rule 202 (2) in that he was the trainer of horse Rebel’s Game, which name had been published in the “Programme Officiel” of the 4th race meeting scheduled on the 15th April 2017, a blood sample of which after analysis, revealed the presence of “Omeprazole”, a prohibited substance under the Rules, unless he proved to the satisfaction of the Racing Stewards that he had, at all times, taken all reasonable and permissible measures to prevent the administration of such prohibited substance.

M. Maingard pleaded not guilty and adduced evidence in his defence as follows :

1. He stated that he is the only stable to have installed CCTV cameras in all his boxes as a major precautionary measure and to act as a deterrent.

2. He insisted that his head-groom does not work with horses so that he has sufficient time to check what goes around in the yard and that the grooms performed their duties correctly.

3. He has an additional bonus scheme in place for grooms that he personally funds and if ever an incident with respect to prohibited or illicit arises, the grooms are aware that the scheme automatically drops. Trainer Maingard also stated that this bonus scheme was established as an incentive to enhance team effort and to prevent his grooms from engaging into conducts that might render the trainer and any staff liable under the Rules of Racing.

4. He mentioned having regular meetings with his grooms whereby he reminds them of the importance of preserving their integrity and that of the stable.

5. He explained that he had secured the services of an experienced security guard to look after his stable at night.

6. He also explained that a couple of years ago he took all his staff to a meeting at Quantilab so that they could understand that if ever they tampered with a horse, it would easily be detected.

7. He added that he was the only stable to put an additional seal on every box of his runners.

After consideration, the Stewards found that trainer Maingard took all reasonable and permissible measures to prevent the administration of such prohibited substance to horse Rebel’s Game, as such they found trainer Maingard not guilty of the charge.

Stéphane de Chalain

Chairman of Racing Stewards