It is in higher human nature

to be indignant at the lesser

order of things,

to not hold court over

iniquities of the worst kinds.

But when countervailing forces

brook no opposition

exasperated voices

finding no free expression

turn timid,

go utterly silent or

for self-preservation disguise.

Even where the way appears clear

unseen malign agencies

are at work

the righteous paths to block,

but the valiant few

dare to defy the odds

and march through

armed with truth and selflessness.

20 April 2017