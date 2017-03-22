Teaching in a multicultural school in Britain…

Britain is a multicultural society and schools reflect this. Although the medium of instruction is English, it is not unusual to hear children speaking a variety of languages. In order to accommodate children from various cultural backgrounds, British schools had to re-invent the curriculum and the teaching methods. Teachers are being trained to teach in a multicultural environment. The government and local authorities have invested heavily to provide quality education to the new generation of British children. I teach in an inner city school in London and I want to share my experiences and challenges.

The school is located in East London and has approximately 900 pupils on roll. The staffing is diverse with a good mixture of experienced teachers and newly qualified teachers. Our school is a training centre with various departments accepting beginner teachers to undertake the PGCE /Teach first programme.

The staff is very diverse. There is cultural diversity amongst the teaching staff with teachers from a host of different cultural backgrounds including British, Asian (Indian/Pakistani), Caribbean, African and others. The student population is also culturally diverse with the largest contingent coming from the Asian Pakistani background. There is now also a sizeable and growing Eastern European student population. Other notable ethnic groups include Turkish, Eastern European and West Indian. In many ways, the school reflect the larger community and society. Most of the British cities, like London, are very cosmopolitan. Several languages can be heard in the streets or in the schoolyard. The classroom is truly global.

I was born and raised in London. I am currently in my tenth year of teaching and I teach Mathematics at GCSE level. Essentially, I am a Maths teacher. I have found teaching to be both a highly challenging yet rewarding profession. The challenging aspects include catering for the different needs of the pupils, for example with the influx of many ‘EAL’ (English as an Additional Language) students the challenge for teachers has been how to plan lessons effectively to allow those pupils to access the curriculum. Another huge challenge is engaging disenfranchised pupils who often come to school without having eaten a morning meal and who often come to school ill equipped and not ready for learning. There is a lot of poverty in the inner cities and many migrant families have limited resources. These challenges, in the current climate of further cuts to school funding, have resulted in huge changes in the curriculum; and record numbers of teachers are leaving the profession. Recruiting and retaining good teaching staff is also a huge problem. Cutbacks in education are affecting our schools. As a teacher, I feel that more resources should be made available to attract teachers.

One of the biggest challenges in my school is the language issue. Not all pupils speak English. In recent years we have had an influx of pupils from Eastern Europe, Portugal, Afghanistan, Turkey, China and the Philippines to name a few. Pupils come to our school with limited spoken English and sometimes no English at all. This is extremely challenging for classroom practitioners and so strategies that have been implemented include assigning pupils with members from the EAL department who can provide pupils with one to one support. Pupils are also given English intervention such as the ‘reading for success’ programme to help accelerate their grasp of the English language. Students who have learning difficulties and who require assistance get remedial help in the school. As Maths tends to be full of symbols that are used across countries all over the world, most pupils are able to access the lesson and carry out the tasks. Other strategies to support students include equipping pupils with subject-specific vocabulary books that highlight keywords in their respective languages and their English equivalent.

I don’t think teachers are quite there yet in terms of being adequately trained to teach EAL pupils. More is being done. The biggest barrier to being adequately trained is that there is insufficient time to prepare the resources required to cater for all EAL pupils. A teacher’s workload is quite heavy with the level of planning and marking that is required. The heavy workload and the lack of resources and facilities are pushing many teachers away from the profession. In this regard, more has to be done to retain teachers. There is a shortage of Maths teachers in Britain. This problem has to be addressed quickly.

The school has a strong EAL department that welcomes and assists migrant children during their transitionary period. Often pupils are ‘buddied up’ with other children to help them adapt to school life and procedures. The school has a strong equal opportunities policy and promotes cultural diversity. The school works closely with parents to celebrate cultural diversity, and many functions are organised to promote the multicultural nature of our school and society. Such celebrations include many themed events such as an Eastern European and a Turkish cultural evening. Such events encourage all pupils to participate and help each other understand our diverse cultural background. It is important that children feel comfortable with each other as they are the new generation of British. We must be tolerant and appreciate each other. I feel that I am quite lucky to be working in such an environment where I meet so many different pupils from varying background, each with their own unique experiences. It is a learning experience for me. Britain has opened its doors to the rest of the world and we must work together and build a stronger community. The school is the perfect place where we start.

It would be incorrect to assume that there is no racism in Britain. The multicultural nature of British society has also bred elements of racism. There has been a few incidents of racism in schools. Our school adopts a zero tolerance policy to racist or any other kind of discriminatory behaviour. Pupils that offend are often excluded from school and when they return they have to undertake a rehabilitation programme to help them and for them to understand that there is no place within our school or in fact society for any form of discriminatory behaviour. At the school level, we provide support both to staff and students. There are counselling sessions.

At the societal level, Britain is seeking to build a better and stronger multicultural country where every citizen has the same opportunity. But with number of migrants coming into the country, some people have questioned Britain’s policy. In our school, we do our best to promote cultural diversity and understanding. As a teacher, I can see the willingness for children to share what they have and embrace each other.

Despite all the challenges I face, I absolutely enjoy teaching all my pupils from wherever they come from. I feel having the diversity in my classroom has enriched my own understanding about other cultures and I have learnt so much in turn from my students, about them and their prior experiences before coming to Britain. We are living in a global world and we should be ready to embrace all cultures. Tolerance starts at home, in school we teach our children how to be respectable and peace-loving citizens. As teachers, we have an important role to teach our children.

The fostering of tolerance and understanding of one another is probably the biggest benefit. There are so many opportunities to learn about other cultures and to share different ideas. This I feel enhances learning and classroom discussion. My job is challenging but rewarding.

The school where I teach is not atypical. Most inner-city schools have similar characteristics. British society has changed over the last few decades. Our schools are a reflection of the type of society we are living in. The multicultural nature of the society poses many challenges both for schools and for society at large. The biggest challenge is build a strong multicultural society where there are equal opportunity and equal rights for all citizens. The country has embraced diversity and in school we try to promote it. Parents also have the responsibility to make sure that their children are fully integrated. As more and more migrants arrive, schools have to do more to provide quality education to all children. Teachers must be trained and retrained to teach in a changing environment.