TENNIS - CHAMPIONNAT VITAL : Quarts et demi-finales du simple hommes en vue

Les premiers échanges de balle ont rythmé depuis samedi dernier le tournoi Vital qui se dispute à Petit Camp. On retrouve déjà les quatre qualifiés pour les quarts de finale du simple hommes prévus ce samedi à partir de 14h30. Il s'agit de Shaheel Busguth, Jeff Lo, Anthony Kwok et Christopher Fok Kow. En simple dames, le tableau fait toujours grise mine avec seules trois prétendantes au titre, Sarah Introcaso faisant figure de favorite face à Céline Wan Min Kee et Andrea Foo Kune.

Valeur du jour, un seul match s'est joué en simple dame, Celine Wan Min Kee l'emportant 6-3, 6-2 contre Andrea Foo Kune. Les matches, qui se déroulent en round Robin, se poursuivront samedi et dimanche et on devrait déjà connaître le vainqueur qui succédera au palmarès à Astrid Tixier (2013), Zara Lennon (2014) et Maelyn Chan Tam (2015).

En revanche, les quatre principales têtes de série du simple hommes entreront en action ce samedi en quarts de finale. On y retrouve les trois coaches malgaches, en l'occurrence Jacob Rasolondrazana (1), Jean-Richard Randriamanantsoa (2) et le vétéran Jean-Marc Randriamanalina, ainsi que le Roumain Daniel Bazu. Ils devraient tous passer le cap face aux quatre qualifiés issus du tableau progressif.

Les demi-finales sont prévues dimanche à partir de 10h30, et la finale le samedi 24 septembre à 11h30. Jacob Rasolondrazana, qui est resté invaincu sur trois années d'affilée, court après un quatrième sacre.

En attendant, la finale des U8 garçons mettra aux prises ce samedi à 11h30 Rusheel Seewoosurrun à Rohan Mungla. Dans les autres catégories, les matches se poursuivent.

Les résultats

Masculin

U8

Yaasine Kinoo b. Toshan Roopun 4-2, 2-4, 4-2

Rohan Mungla b. Manuel Sasha 4-0, 4-0

1/2 finales

Rusheel Seewoosurrun (1) b. Yaasine Kinoo 4-2, 1-4, 4-0

Roshan Mungla b. Baptiste Wong Soo Foo (2) 4-1, 4-0

U10

Loïc Gébert b. Thomas Roussety w. o

Aiden Foo Kune b. Arryan Bhugooa 4-0, 4-2

Noah Rochecouste b. Rusheel Seewoosarrun 4-1, 4-2

Yashveer Seewoosurrun b. Dhruv Kalikaparsad 4-0, 4-1

2e tour

Loïc Gébert b. Nicholas Korten 5-3, 4-2, 4-2

Saad Janoo b. Aiden Foo Kune 4-0, 4-0

Jaden Lim Voo Kee b. Noah Rochecouste 4-0, 4-2

Clément Bestel b. Yashveer Seewoosurrun 4-1, 4-1

U12

Calvin Lam b. Keane Wan 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Aaron Rawa b. Calvin Lam 6-2, 6-3

Thavish Ramyead b. Saad Janoo 7-5, 6-1

U14

Bryan Liong Fah b. Mrinal Bahadoor w. o

Sébastien Koster b. Christopher Scott 6-2, 6-3

Rohan Sohan b. Pavishen Chingen w. o

2e tour

Mathieu Michaud b. Byan Liong Fah 6-0, 6-0

Auxence Acou b. Jeffrey Pang 6-2, 6-1

Rohan Sonah b. Calvin Lam 6-0, 6-2

U16

Jeremy Lai b. William Ah Fong 6-4, 6-4

Mathieu Michaud b. Jeffrey Pang 7-5, 6-3

Jeremy Lai b. Wayne Wan w. o

Patrick Thomass b. Jeremy Lai 6-1, 6-1

Sébastien Liu b. Mathieu Michaud 6-3, 6-2

Simple hommes

Stephane Thomas b. Mathieu Thevenet 6-1, 6-0

Didier Rochecouste b. Vincent Carpouron 6-0, 6-1

Thomas Clark b. Vinesh Daladon 6-0, 6-0

Erick Totozafy b. Yannick Thomas 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

2e tour

Shaheel Busguth b. Stephane Thomas 6-3, 5-1 (abn)

Jeffrey Lo b. Didier Rochecouste 6-2, 6-2

Anthony Kwok b. Thomas Clark 6-1, 6-4

Christopher Fok Kow b. Erick Totozafy 6-3, 6-1

Féminin

U10

Eva Joana Rabaut b. Anshee Khanna 4-0, 4-0

Tejaswini Jessoo b. Federica Saldivar Dinan 4-1, 5-3

2e tour

Eva Joana Rabaut b. Laura Liong Fah w. o

U12

Chiara Li b. Eva Joana Rabaut 6-1, 6-1

2e tour

Eve Gaillard b. Celina Lalloo 6-0, 6-0

Shelly Lai b. Chiara Li 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

U14

Tanya Pyndiah b. Eve Gaillard 7-6 (7), 6-3

Malika Ramasawmy b. Chiara Li 6-1, 6-1

1/2 finales

Sarah Introcaso (1) b. Tanya Pyndiah 6-1, 6-0

Céline Wan Min Kee (2) b. Malika Ramasawmy 6-2, 6-0

Simple dames

Céline Wan Min Kee b. Andrea Foo Kune 6-3, 6-2