Thai Poosam Cavadee is the most important festival in the Tamil calendar and is dedicated to Lord Muruga. Thai is the name of the month and Poosam means star. Thai Poosam falls on the day of the full moon resulting in the dates changing from year to year. It sometimes occur in January, or, as it is the case this year, in February. The festival commemorates the day when Goddess Parvathi gave her son, Lord Muruga, the most powerful weapon ‘Vel’ with which He destroyed all the evil demons who were creating troubles. In fact Lord Muruga is the embodiment of Lord Shiva’s light and wisdom and one always worships Lord Muruga to overcome the obstacles he faces, as Lord Muruga is the Divine vanquisher of Evil.

On 9 February 2017, Thai Poosam Cavadee festival will be celebrated in grand pomp around the island to commemorate the victory of good over evil. Cavadee being a physical burden through which the devotees implore for help from Lord Muruga, the carrying of cavadee symbolizes the carrying of one’s burden and resting it at the feet of Lord Muruga.

On that auspicious day, at dawn, a large number of devotees will head towards the kovils in procession carrying all types of cavadees with Dravidian designs. The traditional cavadee is a small wooden structure with an arc topped by a piece of red cloth and is held on the shoulders. The two sides of the cavadee are covered with feathers of peacock – the vehicle of Lord Muruga. A pot of fresh cow milk ‘sombou’ enclosed with a piece of banana leaf is tied at both ends of the cavadee. Nowadays, artistic talents come to the fore to better display cavadee with different magnificent shapes and structures decorated with beautiful and colorful flowers. However, most of the ladies would carry on their head a pot ‘Paal kordum’ filled with fresh cow milk as offerings to Lord Muruga.

It’s a day of penance and thanksgiving to Him. Hence, devotees pierce their tongues, cheeks and bodies with silver skewers to impede speech and thereby attain full concentration on Lord Muruga. Some even pull chariots with the help of hooks pierced to their bodies. Unbelievably, the worshippers who pierce their tongues, cheeks, faces and bodies with sharp objects hardly bleed. On the day of the festival, new born children will have their heads shaved and sandal wood paste is applied on the head skin.

During the ten days preceding the festival, the devotees shall strictly avoid non-vegetarian food, cigarette, liquor and the couples practice celibacy. Prayers ‘Thiruppugazh’ on Lord Muruga are daily recited and devotional songs are played at home and in kovils during the fasting period. Cleanliness and purity are the two most divine qualities which a devotee must observe to acquire the grace of Lord Muruga. It is believed that the burden in the life of a devotee worshipping, glorifying, honouring, praising, exalting and pleasing Lord Muruga is lessened by His blessings.

Lord Muruga does not weigh the status, religion, colour, creed or caste of an individual before bestowing His grace. Lord Muruga is merciful and His blessings fall like rain or moonlight on all the people. So, help us God.