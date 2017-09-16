Is there a cure for our housing hangover?

You take a mortal man

And put him in control

Watch him become a god

Watch people's heads a'roll

Just like the Pied Piper

Led rats through the streets

We dance like marionettes

Swaying to the symphony of destruction

(Symphony of Destruction - Megadeth)

The Housing Minister is not only evicting squatters from state land or NHDC homeowners with loan arrears these days but has even dared to expel a lady invited by the National Housing Development Company (NHDC) from a workshop. Why? The lady dared to ask the Minister to focus his speech on the subject instead of carrying out a smear campaign to discredit our former Prime Minister. The Housing Minister reiterates his intention to build 10,000 housing units at every occasion he is allowed to address the public. What is the need to make a stump speech after being elected and made minister? We are all aware that the road to hell is paved with good intentions; therefore we are all waiting for the promises and plans of building 10,000 homes to be put into action. The Housing Minister has rightly said that the former government built thousands of homes for our hard working poor.

But, is the Housing Minister aware that according to ‘Report on the restructuring of the National Housing Development Company’ issued in November 2013 by the Office of Public Sector Governance (OPSG), Prime Minister’s Office, that 50% of NHDC clients are in arrears on their loan? Is the Housing Minister aware that affordability of housing is one of the main causes of the housing crisis? Is the Housing Minister aware that the former Prime Minister took a bold step by requesting a report from the OPSG to urge the NHDC to restructure its organisation in order to achieve the government’s housing target? Is the Housing Minister aware that if this government build 10,000 housing units for low-income families without restructuring the NHDC, the housing crisis may persist or even lead to a financial loss of the company, if affordability of housing is not given due consideration?

I believe that the former Prime Minister made a rational decision by urging the restructuring of the NHDC before dealing with construction of new housing units. I wish to know, out of the five (5) recommendations on the NHDC organisation structure and human resource, how many recommendations were implemented by the NHDC? Furthermore, out of the fourteen (14) recommendations for a more effective NHDC from the same report, how many recommendations were implemented? Finally, how many housing units have been built over the last three (3) years by this government? Is the Housing Minister aware that under the Prime Ministership of Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, 70 housing units of 50m2 of one (1) bedroom were built in Henrietta on a pilot basis? Is the Housing Minister aware that the NHDC is building housing units of 50m2 of two (2) bedrooms? Can the Housing Minister explain to the public how a housing unit of 50m2 of two (2) bedrooms is bigger than a housing unit of 50m2 of one (1) bedroom?

If the Housing Minister is genuinely concerned by the housing crisis in Mauritius, then has the government followed the recommendations of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) based on the initial report of 14th October 1994 for Mauritius regarding housing for the implementation of the international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights? If yes;

Do we have a legislation which gives substance to the right to housing in terms of defining the content of this right as prescribed by ECOSOC?

Do we have legislation such as housing acts, homeless person acts, etc. as prescribed by ECOSOC?

Do we have legislation concerning the rights to tenants to security of tenure, to protection from eviction; to housing finance and rental control (or subsidy), housing affordability, etc. as prescribed by ECOSOC?

Do we have legislation prohibiting any form of eviction as prescribed by ECOSOC?

Do we have any legislation repeal or reform of existing laws which detracts from the fulfilment of the right to housing as prescribed by ECOSOC?

Do we have legislation restricting speculation on housing or property, when such speculation has a negative impact on the fulfilment of housing rights for all sectors of society as prescribed by ECOSOC?

Do we have legislation concerning environmental planning and health in housing and human settlements as prescribed by ECOSOC?

In the absence of any legislation supporting right to housing or any implementation of recommendations of the OPSG on restructuring the NHDC, I wish to know how the Housing Minister is going to regulate the housing industry and fix the crisis.