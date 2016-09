Pedlars of high hopes

sellers of sweet dreams

for your wares you win infinite

customs and you keep

turning out new lines.

But you take no account

of how well

all that you purvey

live up to their claims.

No matter, your easy buyers

despite disappointments

will for ever stay

faithful to your promises.

For just as window shoppers

perennially turn up

to please their eyes,

some unfulfilled wishes

do not deter your returners.

8 September 2016.