Three tactics for businesses to stand out in social media

No business can today afford to have a communication strategy without the use of social media. No matter what business we are in or the size of one's operation, whether we are a listed financial company in a European capital city or a small handicraft shop on a lost Indian ocean island, we are all bound to social networking. Mauritius, as much as London, has fully sized up the usefulness of social networks. The great interest being shown in a 2-day training course that I will be facilitating in November provides good feedback as to how businesses here are whetting their weapons to boost their international competitiveness.

Social media has revolutionised the way in which we communicate as businesses over the past decade. It has shaken up the world of marketing, allowing us to reach our target market directly in new and creative ways. The rise in social media popularity, however, has made it harder than ever to stand out, and to get seen by customers. In 2019, it is estimated that there will be around 2.77 billion social media users around the globe, up from 2.46 billion in 2017.

There is so much content being shared within the crowded social media newsfeeds that organic reach is reported to be at an all time low. This means social media users have very little chance of seeing your posts naturally, without any advertising spend.

So how can businesses improve their chances of being seen in Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms? We share 3 top strategies:

Storytelling:

As global social media expert Gary Vaynerchuk says, “There is no sale without the story”. It is not enough to simply sell your products through social media posts. You need to tell the story of your brand, products and customers in an engaging way that your customers can identify with. Social media users are looking for content that is authentic, real and honest - rather than a sales message with a link to buy.

2. Get visual:

The success of your social media posts comes down to the visual content you use; video, images, slideshows, photo albums, live streams. These are all tactics which top marketers are adopting in order for their content to stand out in the busy newsfeeds. Think about using bright colours, moving content, or keeping your text on images down to an absolute minimum.

3. Advertise:

Social media is quickly becoming a “pay to play” space, where the brands who are seeing the most success are investing money in promoted posts which are placed into the newsfeeds of their desired audience. This activity doesn’t cost the earth - it can be an extremely beneficial way for you to spend your market budget, and you can measure the direct views, clicks and results your ads are generating.

These three tactics are all strategies to be covered in detail at our upcoming Two-Day Social Media Marketing Workshop on 8th & 9th November. Details can be found here.

Biography

Alison Battisby is a digital marketing instructor and social media expert, having worked in the social media marketing industry since 2008. Alison has been involved in some groundbreaking social media projects for brands including Nokia, Estee Lauder, Tesco and Pringles as well as a range of start-ups and growing enterprises. Alison has been praised for her friendly manner and professional approach, which suits all levels of knowledge and understanding. She has plenty of experience training global brands including BBC, Cambridge University Press and GE Oil & Gas.

….

In the context of its 10th anniversary, Advantedge Public Relations is organising a workshop themed Social Media Marketing, which will take place on the 8th and 9th of November at Domaine des Aubineaux. For more information, please check the Facebook page of Advantedge Public Relations.