TRAINER SIMON JONES : No particular target set

Simon Jones’s yard bagged an impressive hat-trick last Saturday with Burwaaz, Bono Vox and Greys Inn Control, the first treble of a career that started last year. Three wins with three different riders. As the season is heading to its … final straight, the trainer says that he is happy for the owners, even no particular aims were set at the beginning of the season.

Trainer Jones, you bagged three winners on Saturday. Did you expect such a good harvest ?

A look at the race card indicated that we had a few chances, more for the places than for the wins. But, at the end, we got three winners. It is a day to remember, for my stable members, the owners, the grooms, the three riders, the trainer and everybody.

Before coming to your runners of the 29th act, is it your first ever hat-trick ?

Well, as a trainer, it is for the first time I saddle three winners on the same day. But as a jockey, I did win three races both in Australia and in Asia, but never in Mauritius.

Now, let us start with your winners. Did Burwaaz stun you with such an easy win ?

Burwaaz, as every racegoer is aware, has the bad habits of jumping slowly. But he was not very this slow this time. With a nice pace ahead and jockey Jean-Roland Boutanive on board, he kicked on to win a nice race. But no one know how he will jump next time !

Bono Vox, did you expect him to win ?

Not really. Look, the field was tough. But he was going down in class and had the benefit of the apprentice’s claim. Besides, let me tell you, Bono Vox is a true stayer. The going was fine for his aptitudes and I think he likes the hard pitch. So he kicked on impressively.

Greys Inn Control used to hang in in the final straight. How did you manage to overcome the bad habit of this gelding ?

I did nothing special. May be there was no space for him to hang. But once again, Greys Inn Control is a true stayer and he ended up well.

What can you say about your other runners ?

Brachetto managed to run a good race, but he is not a champion. I am happy with him. Imperial Dancer ran an improved race, without blinkers and with the tongue-tie. We can expect more from him next time out. Prince Of Arabia jumped averagely and was caught wide in the early stages. He should be better on his next outing.

From now on, what can the punters expect from your yard ?

Business as usual.

You bagged 10 winners so far, with seven regular race days to go. Did you have any particular aims for the season ?

We started the season with no particular target. And even now, as the season is heading to its end, we have no particular target set.

Then you may aim for a better season in 2018 ?

We will cross the bridge when we reach it. Now I am preparing for the next meetings, nothing more. We take it day by day.

You were about to employ a new foreign rider. Where are you with the procedures as at now ?

I prefer not comment on this matter.

Une meilleure saison que celle de 2016

Le yard Jones a les moyens de réaliser une meilleure saison que celle de 2016. Justement, pour sa première année d'activité, il avait ramené 13 victoires et 21 placés. Son stakes money était de Rs 2 915 500, il était à la 10e place au classement et le taux de réussite était de de 13%. En comparaison, pour la présente saison, cet établissement compte 10 victoires et 30 placés. Ses gains s'élèvent à Rs 3 240 000. Il est 10e au rang et affiche un pourcentage de réussite de 9%. Au mieux, Jones pourrait finir 9e.

Burwaaz-Boutanive : 2 sur 4 !

Deux sur quatre, cela fait 50% de réussite. Jean-Roland Boutanive a mené Burwaaz vers son deuxième succès au Champ de Mars. Les deux autres fois que le Mauricien avait piloté ce cheval, celui-ci n’avait cependant pu terminer dans l’argent. Jean-Roland Boutanive évoque l’état de la piste, qui avait été préjudiciable à Burwaaz lors de la 9e journée quand il avait été battu à plate couture par Midnight Man.

Burwaaz, il faut le souligner, est un cheval particulier dans le sens où il possède la fâcheuse habitude de rater sa mise en action. Aussi, à l’issue de sa course de la 22e journée, il avait été suspendu et avait dû passer par l’épreuve d’un barrier trial avant d’obtenir l’autorisation des Racing Stewards pour reparaître en compétition. Il ne fait pas de doute que Boutanive s’entend très bien avec ce compétiteur, au point où Simon Jones, quand il a été appelé à donner des explications sur l’amélioration de son cheval, a avancé que celui-ci court mieux quand il est associé à ce jockey.

« C’est moi qui ai piloté Burwaaz quand il a passé son barrier trial avec succès à la fin de septembre dernier. Par la suite, je l'ai monté au training et il avait démontré une belle aisance. Toutefois, quand il a intégré sa stalle de départ, c'est une autre paire de manches. Il a tendance à s’endormir. Je suis d’avis qu’il doit figurer parmi les derniers à entrer dans sa stalle », avance Jean-Roland Boutanive.

En ce qu’il s’agit de la course de samedi dernier, il s’était dit confiant de pouvoir faire la différence. Après un départ moyen, Burwaaz s’est vite remis sur le bon pied. « Je ne l’ai pas bousculé dans la partie initiale. Le rythme imprimé était rapide et j’ai sagement attendu la ligne droite pour lui demander d’accélérer et il a bien répondu à mes sollicitations pour gagner à son aise. S’il répète cette performance, il devrait pouvoir remporter une autre course avant la fin de la saison. »