TRIBUTE : Bhishmadev Seebaluck, a seasoned social writer

The Mauritian literary world lost one of its stalwarts of English language through the demise of the well-known writer, essayist and educator, Bhishmadev Seebaluck. This demise also aligns with the parting of other popular promoters of our official language namely Mrs Mokshda Kistoe-West, Santosh Mahadeo, Deepchand Beeharry, Frank Richard, over the years. It also understates that the flame should be kept alive by upcoming generations of educators to ensure the survival of English language in the Mauritian society.

Although English is the official language of Mauritius, its popularity has never reached society at large because of the predominance of Mauritian Kreol and French in several spheres of society like the audio-visual and written media, communications at work and also as the lingua-franca of our nation. However, the wide use of English language is felt in official public administration, the Courts and the international examinations taken at all levels by Mauritians.

English language has always been under test in Mauritius because of the low expressive quality of Mauritians in general compared to their counterparts in Singapore, South Africa or India. This is where the contribution of social writers was deemed necessary. Bhishmadev Seebaluck was one such example as he promoted the use of English through various forms namely dramatisation, written articles and book publications. Living through writing was his adage and this was the torchlight that he brandished as long as he could carry out the effort of penning down his ideas.

Starting a vocation as a social writer, particularly in the press, Bhishmadev Seebaluck was a regular columnist of ‘The Nation’ in the 1960s-70s, a long-term collaborator of ‘Week-End’ in the 1980s up to the new millennium and later, a popular lead writer in ‘News on Sunday’. The contribution of this famed writer could range from any outlook of the Mauritian society although he could easily comment cultural issues earlier like movies and the theatre in the former ‘Nation’ daily.

Dear Shakespeare

The most obvious contribution of Bhishmadev Seebaluck came from his writings in ‘Week-End’ newspaper under the rubric ‘Dear Shakespeare’. This two-column article that regularly appeared in the weekly was a focus on Mauritian society seen from all angles. This might come from the idiosyncrasies of our local politicians through their ongoing alliances and break-ups, mannerisms of the common people with regards to the environment, socio-economic decisions that might be in contrast to what society really expected, and so on. One could also remember some informal clash with another great social writer like Dev Virahsawmy who in one of his responses stated that ‘Billy’ ― penname of Mr Seebaluck ― was just boring on being stubborn on a topic that he disagreed with Mr Virahsawmy.

Arts and culture

The use of English language also helped Bhishmadev Seebaluck to address issues pertaining to the arts and culture. In this endeavor, one could recall back in the 1980s, a rare interview that he had with the great Indian actress, Hema Malini. He was also a keen commentator of film festivals that were held locally like the Tamil Film Festival in 1981, the first Hindi Cinema festival organised by the MFDC in 1984. Alongside, he was a critic of various plays that were held in Mauritius namely the famous ‘Zozef ek so plato lark an siel’ which was a masterpiece of Gerard Sullivan in 1981.

Since he co-founded the Mauritius Drama League with Anon Pyneeandee, he mounted plays in Mauritius in English language. These enjoyed great popularity in the 1970s through the numerous competitions that were broadcast on television and followed by a large number of viewers.

Social writing

The embodiment of Bhishmadev Seebaluck’s work was social writing. On being a columnist lately in ‘News on Sunday’, the writer dealt with all issues that reflected contemporary Mauritian society. For instance, death penalty was succinctly discussed by the author in a dispassionate way. The same applied to issues on corruption, nation building and endeavouring an idealised Mauritian society. The articles that he wrote maintained their savour over the years since the quality of English language was sustained through simple and readable language that appealed both to the common reader and those who wanted to improve their performance in English examinations at the School Certificate and Advanced Level.

Books, biographies and others

It would be impossible to sum up the excellent contribution of Bhishmadev Seebaluck to English language without mentioning his contribution to biographies, books and related tasks. Being at times an educator, an adviser to the Ministry of Education and a social writer, Mr Seebaluck wrote several books and just to name a few; SC with a smile, Reading with pleasure and a New Approach to English literature. I was personally delighted to receive the book: ‘Gitanjali - Lim pou leternite’ offered to me by an ex-RTI rector and pleased to see how an expert English language writer could nicely translate Rabindranath Tagore’s writings in plain and simple kreol that purported the masterpiece as faithfully as possible. There was also the biography of Mr Raouf Bundhun, ex-vice President of Mauritius.

The passing away of Bhishmadev Seebaluck is also a testimony of the traces of the passage of time; the river with no return. Lately, he summed up that ‘Now that the time has come to say good-bye, let me leave quietly on tip-toe… Parting is always painful yet it must be done.’

Bhishmadev Seebaluck’ s contribution to the advancement of English language, his cause for defending a universally-spoken language, his love for the works of Shakespeare, Dickens, Wordsworth, Tagore, etc. and his effort to use English language as a vehicle for communication in Mauritius, attest an enormous and yet unrewarded contribution. This flame should be passed on to the next generation, the Millennials, better inclined to tweeting, posting, pinning or Facebooking. The legacy of social writing has to endure anyway, in whichever form, and English language treads its way languidly.