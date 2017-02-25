TRIBUTE TO MOTHERS: They live on forever ... in our hearts !

I read with much emotion in the Forum page of Le Mauricien of February 17, 2017, the moving tribute of Khal Torabully to his mother, the late (Sr.) Amina, who passed away recently. I was deeply touched by his reminiscences of his mom, which are, in fact, the stirring story of pathos and grief as a son endures his big loss and faces the big void that has occurred in his life. Indeed, his Mom’s story, as he gracefully tells it, is also in many ways, a candid reflection of the story of the countless first generation-mothers in Mauritius -- particularly in our Indo-Mauritian community -- and is thus also a tribute to all of them. These brave women, who, at the turn of the last century, were all primarily brought up with marriage in view and were for the most part uneducated -- very few parents of that generation then believed that educating girls was a priority. These wonderful women -- indeed, Mothers -- undauntedly bore the slings and arrows of time and courageously plodded on through life at the head of what was then the norm: raising their large families despite the heavy odds they were faced with. In fact, those great Mothers, who have left behind memories of sweat, toil and tears coupled with love and devotion to their families, ever remain among the unsung ‘stalwarts’ of our history; they were the pillars of our society who, through thick and thin, were ever the guardians of our ancestral culture and spiritual heritage. In fact if we, Indo-Mauritians, are who we are today as communities we owe it in a large part to our beloved Mothers and grand-mothers who, in a way, never got the recognition in history they justly deserved.

Khal very rightly makes us take a peek back in time and makes us recall how very often our Moms were left to themselves to look after the large families while the husbands were out of the house most of the day either toiling in jobs to earn enough to provide for the family needs or, when not working, go to the roadside ‘dan vilaz’ to socialize with friends. I have no doubt in my mind that Sr. Amina’s life was no different. She was, doubtless, like my own Mom, a very brave woman, a pillar who lived her life fully with her large family inculcating in her brood the perennial values of life that eventually led them to have successful lives of their own. Khal Torabully, an intellectual light in his own right, a writer and poet, is, indeed, a shining example of the glorious progenies of mothers like Sr. Amina. Allah bless her soul!

Needless for me to add that Khal’s touching story of his mom reminded me of my own Mother -- a great lady, the embodiment of goodness, care and devotion -- who, like Sr. Amina, was also married early in life and would be the mother of a brood of a dozen children. She was from the village of Triolet. My mom never worked. My dad was the only breadwinner in the family till we finished school and started working -- which made our family life a trifle easier and more comfortable. My dad passed away in 1986 while my mom would survive him till 2011, when she breathed her last at ninety-eight -- missing the century by two years. She has left lasting memories in which we strive to find peace and solace.

My dear Mom continues to live on in my heart. Her undying memories are with me all the time and, like Khal, I have many fond memories of her. Despite the fact that she was in her nineties, my Mom had yet all her mental faculties intact and she relished sharing stories of people she knew and who were long gone and whom we only barely remembered.

My mother, sure, was a housewife, a good cook and a good storyteller. Like Khal, I still remember many of the delicious curry-dishes made and to which she would somehow always add lots of sauce, which, I later realized, was to make it suffice for everyone of us in the family. And it always was! As I grew older, I understood what a demanding job it must have been for her to raise such a large family like ours -- five boys and six girls! I, sure, tip my hat with emotion and pride to her and to all the countless Mothers of our community, who, like Sr. Amina, ever managed to make ends meet and feed their families and provide them the basic necessities of life in terms of the material, social and cultural needs of their brood.

While, regrettably, Sr. Amina fell prey to that terrible old-age disease called Alzheimer, my mother was fortunate to have all her mental faculties intact although she lost her eye-sight through diabetes. And, each time I visited her in Mauritius -- which was regularly after I moved to Canada -- it was always a personal treat for me to spend time with her or talk to her on the phone. I always relived with her the old times that she remembered vividly and was ever happy to share her many memories with me!

I would like to thank Khal for sharing the memories of his beloved mom. I’m very sure, that, like myself, there must have been many among the readers of Le Mauricien, who upon reading his touching tribute to his wonderful mom, must have gone back in time and remembered -- not without emotion -- their own Mother who, as Khal beautifully put it, are gone “vers d’autres lumières.” However, their memories live on. And, as long as we remember them, they will ever live with us ... in our heart!

May the Good Lord rest (Sr.) Amina’s soul in peace. And my mom and all those who have passed away.

“To God we all belong and to Him we return.”

February 19, 2017

Heaven lies at the feet of mothers!”

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)