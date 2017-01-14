This Government has lost its territorial footprint because it suffers from the tyranny of incompetence. It is not looking at the reality square in the face. Blaming call services, limited for not attending to the pressing calls of those who suffer from water cuts, is an act of desperation. The PM and many of the Senior Ministers are living on derivatives that are not there. The free fall is obvious and the PM who is in office rather than in power has become subservient and executes orders given to him by the Leader of the MSM. It seems that the departure of PMSD from Government was choreographed and stage-managed two weeks prior to the official resignation of XLD and his colleagues. Is it a coincidence that no television coverage was given to any official function organized by PMSD Ministers? Maybe the Senior Advisers of PM’s Office could enlighten us. The leader of PMSD was treated with disrespect by the PM and, only undignified politicians with no backbone would have stayed behind to be party to the scorched earth politics, which is the hallmark of the two remaining partners of L’Alliance Lepep. As two spent swimmers they are hanging on to each other and will ultimately, hang each other.

The New Sniper

The leader of the ML has become the new sniper and, together with his deputy leader, had been instrumental in the preparation of the Prosecution Commission Bill. A Bill which has sent shock waves not only in the legal profession but within the community at large because the pillars of democracy were at stake and would have been shaken. The Bill has been set aside because of the sublime movement of the people and the courageous and dignified decision of the PMSD to make an honourable exit. SAJ as leader of the House has the nasty habit of introducing bills (with contested clauses bundled with an amendment to the Constitution) at odd times without any discussion at the bar of public opinion. On 12/6/92 amendments to the Constitution and People Representation Act were the subject of debates in parliament despite several electoral petitions before the court. The constitutional amendment brought by the PM was a license to undermine, flout and usurp the powers of the court. History has shown that given the opportunity, the MSM will tamper with the Constitution, the Supreme law of the land when major cases against them and/or their members are pending before the court. It will not hesitate to make an incursion into the prerogatives of the judiciary to bend the rules in its favour even if it means that a retrospective clause has to be introduced.

The framers of our Constitution made it clear that there is no provision for retrospective clause in cases of Criminal law. Eminent lawyers would say that the same Spirit should prevail in civil cases. The Bar Council and Law Society have spoken and are dead against the paralysis of our criminal justice system.

Legal Executive

Nothing is sacred for the MSM and the ML as they have, time and again in the last two years, confirmed their lack of restraint, decorum and ethics. Notwithstanding, they would use all means to try to muster support to get the Prosecution Commission Bill through, even though it’s unlikely to happen. Only fools would rush in where angels fear to tread. Responsible Members of Parliament will not be insensitive or indifferent to the voice of the people. Access to information is a fundamental right and not a privilege. People are aware that the DPP is not next to God and he is fully accountable. The alleged paragons of virtues in Government know that the office of DPP cannot be the errand boy of Ministers because it is part of the Executive. A ruling given by a former Chief Justice highlighted the vast difference between political and legal Executive. The Office of DPP is an arm of Legal Executive and Section 72 (6) of the Constitution guarantees that the DPP shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the exercise of its powers.

Accountability

Besides, all the decisions of the Office of the DPP are reviewable. Any person who feels aggrieved can challenge these decisions before the Supreme Court. Since the case of Mohit v State 2006 UKPC (Privy Council) a new order of accountability has been established. If Government is keen to widen the circle of opportunities to any Mauritian who wants to challenge the decisions of the DPP before the Supreme Court it should set up a special fund and appeal to the judiciary to fast track procedures. Instead of creating an Ad Hominem institution, which will be an additional burden upon taxpayers, the savings should be used to finance the legal cost of citizens who want to exercise their legitimate rights.

Time Bomb

It stands to reason that this Government is vindictive and has a vicious agenda. Irrespective whether Constitutional amendment will affect our democracy and will have to be submitted to the people for a referendum is the least of their concern. They want to scorch the earth. Government may be Government but it cannot so decide on its whims and caprices! Beware of walking communal time bombs and there is no shortage of them irrespective of their “Social DNA”. Some of them will stand up to say that the opposition is the united force of Minorities led by leaders who are not from the majority community. When the end is near, the sick minds can trigger basic communal instincts. Interfaith harmony has to be consolidated because it is a positive moral force, which can inhibit the abuse of power. We need to be mindful because Mauritius deserves better and when called upon we have to be out there to rekindle the spirit of patriotism. We should all strive to forge Nationhood. Next year we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of our Independence and our people would have to decide who has the moral authority to raise our national flag.

