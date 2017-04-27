UNIVERSITY OF MAURITIUS: A vision to innovate (I)

After 4 months of uncertainty, the University of Mauritius can now claim to have the most competent champions to instil new hope (once again!) to churn this outmoded institution into excellence at all levels. Clamours are no more! Candidates have been scrutinized from top to bottom, some being “lynched” to an extent where aspersion was continuously casted on their integrity and competence, but at the end of the day it seems that the selection process for both the Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellors was carried out “diligently” and in all “transparency”. In this quest for excellence, it would be a pity and I shall be failing in my duty if I were not to share my vision for an innovative university. I am therefore communicating freely this vision to all stakeholders of the tertiary sector.

The University of Mauritius (UoM) can legitimately be proud of its achievements since 1965. However, management shortcomings coupled with the challenging and evolving environment in which the university is operating warrant urgent change and continuous improvement for a pragmatic vision to stage a growing and competitive university. The University’s ranking in Africa in July 2016 (Webometrics) was 54th falling from the 51st position in 2014.

The 2013 Visitor’s report on “Restructuring The University of Mauritius”, the strategic plan 2015-2020, and the “upcoming KPMG report” among other policy initiatives, are useful fundamentals to validate action plans to revamp the organisational structure of the University. However, a comprehensive insight on how improved mechanistic procedures can yield more productive university outputs is critical. This is where there is a dire need for a strong collegial leadership with a clear vision with innate competencies to continue implementing set recommendations and act further downstream to initiate actions and reforms that will chart progress and sustainability at all levels guaranteeing a higher-quality experience for staff and students.

Indeed, the achievable core goals of any university remain excellence in research, teaching and learning. However, in the current context of the UoM’s pressing needs, there are global priorities to improve the financial status, inculcate a humane communication approach, rejuvenate the working environment and develop a more efficient administration with motivated staff.

Financial Stability

The UoM recurrent and capital budget soars to approximately Rs 1.1 billion sustained by Rs 600 M government grants, Rs 21 M capital budget and Rs 300 M-350 M generated funds leaving an evident budgetary deficit each year. Staff costs absorb more than 80% of the operating budget and a mere Rs 15 M only is allocated for research. Overtime, allowances, extra teaching and part-timers account for more than 22% of staff cost budget. To address the “Long lasting financial sustainability” objective of the strategic plan 2015-2020, opportunities to increase the fund base, reduce costs and address recurrent budget deficits would imperatively need to be identified and implemented. It is a fact that high cost allowances and overtime are ascribed to the Services Department of the University. This is where courageous measures are deemed necessary with immediate concerted actions to implement control systems and manage unproductive use of human resources. At academia level, it is inconceivable that such a small university has advertised more than 200 programs in 2016-2017! It is urgently required to conduct a direct cost analysis of existing programs and take relevant actions to gradually phase out those incurring financial losses. Combination of modules across programs and faculties, use of alternative delivery mode for courses with similar contents but varied options and costly programs are to be seriously envisaged. These measures, if thoughtfully implemented, will reduce extra teaching costs while increasing lecturing and research performances. A review of the current fee structure for students (not arbitrarily increasing student fees across the board!), the continued solicitation of the alumni network, complete revamping of the University farm into a revenue earner and the establishment of a revised consensual consultancy policy pertaining to lecturing outside UoM should be contributing elements to improve UoM finances.

The vision for a competitive university can only be achieved in a favourable working environment with adequate financial resources, reduced red-tapism, good governance and staff pro-activeness. The restructuring process aimed at decentralizing major administrative processes which have endowed the University with a stifled structure has not yielded tangible outcomes. Two important challenges that the university need to relevantly address with regards to its human resources are firstly, to manage the University with its high staff costs and secondly, to reduce the ratio of academic to non-academic staff gradually. The academic to non-academic ratio at UoM is currently 1:2,3 compared with UK higher education providers (1:1,05) or Australian universities (1:1,3). One way to reduce this very high ratio would be not to replace exiting staff. Other challenges are to retain calibre staff; to develop and train staff to acquire the necessary competencies and skills (for this a training need analysis is mandatory); to successfully implement an acceptable Performance Management System to improve overall organisational effectiveness; to sustain a continuous communication strategy to be strongly purported from top management to all subsequent levels’ to develop and keep up a proper team spirit and trust among employees and to motivate staff and adopt a system to reward deserving staff.

Teaching and Learning

One key element of our tertiary sector policy aims at increasing intakes and producing graduates distinguished by their intellectual capabilities, leadership qualities, and ability and ambition to contribute to society. However as we stand in 2016-2017, the student population has receded to 9263 with an intake dropping to 3076 compared to 4768 in 2013-2014 mainly due to an increase in the number of private TEIs providing undoubtedly more market driven curriculum alternatives. The University should therefore develop conducive conditions to restore a steady intake trend. This leads to a pertinent question: are there any pressing strategic and financial rationales to dilute efforts and enter into an unproductive “rat race” with other TEIs to duplicate course offers? I reiterate that UoM should first and foremost downsize its relatively high number of programmes of which more than 50% are not financially productive and to focus on selected high repute courses with firm academic base and strong potential for Masters specialization thus impacting positively on the University’s standing and extending employment opportunities for prospective students. Partnership with regional and international high profile universities for joint courses, offer of international short new courses (e.g. Ocean sector, Nanotechnology, Pharmaceutical applications, Renewable energies, Petroleum and Mining sectors, etc.); development of visionary innovative programmes/Industry collaborative programs with focus on professional development and postgraduate research; optimisation and upgrading of old ones to reduce mismatch and reflect employment market trends and demands are prerequisite conditions to materialise national vision and to maintain UoM as a regional centre of excellence and continue its international positioning. The new faculties that have recently been set up (Faculty of Ocean Studies, Faculty of Digital Technologies) will need to fulfil the pressing demands in these areas and forge expertise for continuous development in research and training.

The UoM Trust is a venture that needs higher visibility by ensuring that, programs that are oversubscribed at the UoM, are redirected to the Trust. Partnering with prestigious bodies like Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) and running executive workshops and professional programs are other avenues that should be considered. The Trust has in the past significantly contributed to sustain UoM budget and it is now high time that UoM promotes its image as “The Business School and Revenue Arm of the University”. The importance of The Centre for Innovation and Lifelong Learning (CILL) to address growing challenges of the tertiary education sector should not be undermined. CILL can play key roles to reduce costs by offering a high number of modules on blended mode to reduce the usage of physical spaces and classrooms, and to boost revenue generation through fully online programs at affordable cost, under self-study modalities and flexible pathways for credit accumulation towards qualifications. The commissioned courses of CILL are also important for additional revenues at the University and investment of resources to further engage with key stakeholders is needed. CILL can be instrumental in the internationalization of the institution through the offer of fully online programs in collaboration with Commonwealth of Learning and other institutions like Global e-Schools and Communities Initiatives (GESCI). The UoM through CILL can drive initiatives like the virtual university of the Indian Ocean project to provide high quality programs to the region. The University of London External Program system is the model that the University can base itself for its transformation through the empowerment and scaling up of CILL’s activities. The concept of ‘study-à-la-carte’ can be a reality with the e-learning expertise and experience of the University through CILL.

To be continued