Unsexy spitting!

Being unsexy is no hard feat. And contrary to common opinion, it has nothing to do with the shape of your body, your hair or of lack of it or about the photo of your lunch that you just posted on Facebook. Rather, your behaviour translates that sex appeal you ooze out and which makes heads turn. I am a privileged witness of that paradigm.

I was walking in one of those busy alleys in Port Louis. It was hot. It was uncomfortably suffocating and I was thirsty. The vehicles sped by, blissfully unaware of me. Dust was clogging my pores and my hair was greasy. Then, like a breath of fresh air, I saw a tall, handsome, smartly dressed young man walking in my direction. With his sunglasses and his sophisticated gait, he attracted a few stares, mine included. Seeing a heartthrob like that in broad daylight was something of a rarity. So, naturally, I stared. He was just about to take off his sunglasses…

Then, the horror happened! It was too good to be true, surely! Just as he was approaching me while taking off his sunglasses, he cocked his head to one side and his throat gurgled brassily as he spat out heartily on the pavement. I momentarily stopped breathing, so shocked and disillusioned was I upon seeing the yellowish, mucous and viscous phlegmy splatter tainting the rustic alley for ever! In a split second, he transformed from Hugh Jackman to Shrek! I did a double take and ‘Shrek’ must have noticed as he looked quite apologetically at me. But the charm was now gone for good! I shuddered, mumbling ‘yuck’ and walked past quickly, taking care to avoid his filthy mess!

My mood had soured, my thirst had evaporated as I mulled over how a smart bloke like that could instantaneously morph into a disgusting piece of lard! Spitting like that in public places makes you ridiculously unsexy and nothing can bring back your dignity. On a more serious note, flies will not hesitate to feast on the saliva left behind and become vectors of a myriad of diseases. Therefore, ‘spitters’ should be addressed and sanctioned since they are not only a source of public nuisance in terms of being eyesores but they are also health hazards.

A concluding note? Please don’t spit in public and be sexy!