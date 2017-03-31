VICTIME D’UNE CHUTE EN PLEINE LIGNE DROITE : I was very scared, a déclaré Robert Khathi 

Robert Khathi, jockey de l’entraînement Shirish Narang, n’oubliera pas de sitôt son baptême du feu au Champ de Mars. Le Sud-Africain a été victime d’une chute spectaculaire dans la Duchesse alors qu’il pilotait Mountain Master, chute qui aurait pu avoir des conséquences beaucoup plus graves. S’il avoue qu’il s’est fait une grosse frayeur, il s’est dit heureux de s’en être sorti qu’avec des égratignures. Turf Magazine est allé a sa rencontre pour prendre de ses nouvelles.

« First of all, I must tell you that I was very scared as I couldn’t move the upper part of my body and my arms. I was pretty alive to the fact that I had a fall but because I couldn’t move made me fear the worst. Thank God things went back to normal at the hospital where the doctors gave me all the necessary assistance », relate notre interlocuteur. Si les médecins lui ont prescrit quelques jours de repos, il espère être en selle ce samedi à l’occasion de la 2e journée.

Élaborant davantage sur ce malheureux incident, Robert Khathi nous dira que c’est sa selle qui est à l’origine de sa chute. « Mountain Master was in a right position until he changed legs down the road. The consequence of this was that my saddle moved a little bit as he became unbalanced. When I turned for home and took the inside run, he changed legs once again the very moment I gave him a smack. I couldn’t keep my balance anymore and I knew I would fall. All I had to hope was not to fall on my head as the chances to be part of this world and talking to you right now would have been thin (laughs). Thank God the other horses did not hurt me and I have only some bruises on the shoulder, arms and back », se remémore-t-il.

« All this forms part of the game and you have to accept it. I’m just grateful to the Lord that he spared me of something worst », déclare le Sud-Africain. Il est d’avis que sans cet incident, Mountain Master aurait terminé dans les trois premiers à l’arrivée. « The position in which he was and the way he was travelling comfort me in that. Mountain Master is a fully exposed competitor but I believe we’ll have a lot of fun with him here. »

Du côté de son établissement, d’aucuns pensent qu’il aurait mené Jiggery Pokery à la victoire dans la 7e course car il avait laissé une bonne impression lorsqu’il était associé à Aware dans la 4e épreuve, sa toute première monte au Champ de Mars. Même si Entrée a surclassé le champ, le Sud-Africain se dit très satisfait de la performance de sa monture. « He is a lovely horse. Unfortunately you can’t chase him because he pulls too hard. If you do chase him, he won’t finish his races. He is a competitive horse who just needs some luck in the running », observe-t-il.

À ce chapitre, le jockey sud-africain de 33 ans nous dira qu’il est conscient que son établissement ne dispose pas des meilleurs chevaux du turf. « But I’m happy with the string I have. Obviously we do not have Group 1 horses but we should have our share of winners. Shirish is a very nice guy to work with and hopefully our partnership will be fruitful. »

Concernant la piste, Robert Khathi trouve qu’elle est très rapide et qu’il faut avoir un cheval véloce et un bon numéro de corde pour optimiser ses chances de victoires. « But you know it’s my very first meeting here. I rode in only two races whilst I was booked for four. So I’m like a baby right now who is just crawling before he starts to walk. Hopefully I’ll get used to the track sooner than later », souhaite-t-il.

Concernant l’ambiance, notre interlocuteur la trouve électrique. « It’s quite unreal. I understand people here are crazy about horse racing which is by far your favourite sport. The encouragement of the crowd can only motivate a jockey to perform well. »

À noter que Maurice n’est pas la première expérience étrangère de Robert Khathi. « I’ve raced in Kenya but I never stayed there. I made the trip when the trainer needed me. I won three Group 1 out there. I’ve also been to Bahrain for two months where I did pretty well too. »